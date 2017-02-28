USHEALTH Advisors, L.L.C. has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the National Sales Team of the Year category in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world’s leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business AwardsSM and International Business AwardsSM.

The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide, acting as preliminary judges. Entries were considered in 61 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Consulting Practice of the Year; more than 53 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to National Sales Team of the Year and Business Development Achievement of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

More than 75 members of several specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging earlier this month. Finalists were determined by another 77 judges.

Bill Shelton, Sr. Vice President of Marketing accepted the Gold Stevie Award on behalf of USHEALTH Advisors, saying, “This award epitomizes business and sales excellence. I am humbled and privileged to accept this award on behalf of our CEO Troy McQuagge and the men and women who have made USHEALTH Advisors such a remarkable company.”

“The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. “The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted – sales, business development and customer service – to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations.”

USHEALTH’s CEO Troy McQuagge added, “Congratulations to USHEALTH Advisors for winning the prestigious Gold Stevie Award for National Sales Team of the Year. This is an important milestone for our company that simply would not have been possible without your hard work and your relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About USHEALTH Advisors, L.L.C

USHEALTH Advisors, LLC is the wholly-owned national health insurance distribution arm of USHEALTH Group, Inc. The company sells individual health coverage and supplementary products underwritten by Freedom Life Insurance Company of America and National Foundation Life Insurance Company, wholly-owned subsidiaries of USHEALTH Group, Inc. The company is focused on serving America’s self-employed, small business and individual insurance market through its captive agent sales force.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.