Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) announced today that Lincoln Investment Planning, LLC has selected its ETran Integrated Receivables platform to provide advanced Remote Deposit Capture (RDC), ACH and credit card processing for its corporate and 400+ branch offices. Lincoln Investment, a top-tier investment advisory firm, and FTNI, a leader in integrated receivables solutions, are on schedule to roll out these advanced receivables processing technologies in Q1 2017.

With almost 50 years of proven industry leadership and expertise in delivering investment strategies, Lincoln Investment is a leading full-service broker/dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) providing investment, wealth and retirement planning services nationwide through a network of over 1,150 financial advisors. Lincoln Investment serves over 370,000 individual investors, representing over $30 billion in assets and provides retirement plan services to employees of more than 3,600 employers nationwide.

With a deep understanding of the securities vertical including over 100 corporate clients in the brokerage, RIA and insurance industries, FTNI works to help these companies achieve straight-through processing and seamless posting into back office applications such as Pershing, Thomson-Beta and Talisys.

ETran is cloud-based and ideal for businesses with one or many locations, divisions, brands or payment channels. Its easy-to-deploy modular design enables companies to accept, process and post remittance transactions across any payment method (check, ACH, credit/debit card, cash) from any payment channel (mailed-in, called-in, in-person, online, mobile), all on a single, seamlessly integrated platform. ETran also features electronic invoice presentment and payment (EIPP) functionality across all employee and customer-facing interfaces throughout the platform.

“The opportunity to consolidate not only our payment processing, but also the posting of those payments via FTNI’s ETran platform is a big benefit for Lincoln Investment and our clients,” said Chris Kelm, vice president, operations, Lincoln Investment. “As we continue to evolve our operations surrounding payment processing, the ability to achieve straight-through processing on a single platform is a truly exciting evolution for us.”

Unlike a dashboard that only displays transactions from disparate systems, ETran accepts, processes and posts all transactions from a single, secure, Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that is also fully compliant – PCI, HIPAA, SSAE 16, and more . A configurable ‘plug-n-play’ platform, ETran supports efficient integration (batch or real-time) with any back-office accounting system and works with existing banking and merchant processor relationships.

“Lincoln Investment is a recognized leader in helping individuals, employers and corporations achieve their financial goals,” said Lyle Knox, Vice President of Client Relations at FTNI. “We’re excited to work with Lincoln Investment to help them transform their current payment processing operations and achieve greater operational efficiencies and cost savings as a result of leveraging the ETran platform.”

About Lincoln Investment.

Lincoln Investment Planning, LLC is a leading full-service broker/dealer and registered investment adviser providing investment, wealth and retirement planning services nationwide through a network of financial advisors.

The company currently has 450 employees and over 1,150 financial advisors with over 400 branches in 43 states. Lincoln Investment serves over 370,000 individual investors, representing over $30 billion in assets and provides retirement plan services to employees of more than 3,600 employers nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.lincolninvestment.com.

About FTNI

Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI’s integrated receivables hub, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel — on a single, secure, cloud-based platform. ETran’s easy-to-deploy, modular design seamlessly integrates current business processes, bank and processor relationships, and back-office accounting software to deliver increased efficiencies and cost savings as a result of true straight-through processing. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users from leading organizations such as the American Red Cross, Benchmark Senior Living, Cash-Wa Distributing, DirectBuy, Five Star Senior Living, Independence Bank, Mutual of Omaha Bank, Penn Mutual, Physicians Mutual Insurance, Proxibid, RealPage, Shamrock Foods, The McClatchy Company, and many more. For more information, visit http://www.ftni.com.