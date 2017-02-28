VT MÄK, (MÄK), a company of Vision Technologies Systems, Inc. (VT Systems), today announced that PT. Infiniti Reka Solusi (Infiniti), an information technology solutions provider for private and government sectors, has chosen to use the entire suite of MÄK simulation software as the core of an improved multi-level training system for elite forces.

The complete simulation software system features the VR-Engage - a multi-role virtual simulator that lets users play the role of a first-person human character; a vehicle driver, gunner or commander; or the pilot of an airplane or helicopter, which will improve training results of elite forces. VR-Engage powers role-player stations that train individual soldiers as they interact with the simulation environment provided by VR-Forces.

The Infiniti system is a hybrid of command and staff role player stations. Infiniti is using VR-Vantage IG for a common operational picture, WebLVC Suite for browser-based simulation access, VR-TheWorld Server for a web-based streaming terrain server, and DI-Guy SDK to power realistic human activity.

To link the system together, Infiniti will use the MÄK RTI to connect HLA federates and exchange simulation data. The MÄK Data Logger is used for recording and replay.

“Our project’s goal is to re-engineer the way the military conduct their training starting from the squad level up to command and staff,” said Firman Arifman, CEO at Infiniti. “It will greatly accelerate the decision making process, improve the situational awareness, enhance the coordination and communication, reduce cost; enabling experimental exercises, problem solving, and providing the data and information for reviews and future improvements.”

“MӒK products greatly improve the speed of development and reduce our time in delivering our solution,” said Arifman. “They also enable us to extend the functionalities relatively easily to suit our client requirements.”

Infiniti takes advantage of the customizability of VR-Forces, specifically tailoring it for their clients, including adding and extending specific functionalities. Detailed and thorough documentation, open architecture, and customizability separate MÄK’s software from competitors.

Infiniti embraces MÄK’s unique “engineer-down-the-hall” approach to technical support.

“MÄK’s technical support is very supportive and responsive,” said Arifman. “All of our questions were solved and answered in detail and with examples if necessary. What we love is the actual engineer who knows the matters that answer our query.”

Bolstered by the positive experience with MÄK and their regional representative TME Systems, Infiniti now plans to add Oculus Rift and motion platforms, as well as networked inertia and orientation sensors to its role-player stations for an even more immersive experience.

*****

VT MÄK develops software for live, virtual, and constructive simulation. Built upon a strong foundation of COTS products, MÄK delivers simulation, gaming, and networking technology in a flexible platform to meet the requirements of training system integrators, experimentation labs, and end users. Our primary users are in the aerospace and defense industries, yet our products and services can help customers anywhere modeling and simulation is needed to train, plan, analyze, experiment, prototype, and demonstrate. MÄK is dedicated to serving our customers by building capable products, offering superior technical support, and innovating new ways to build, populate and view interoperable 3D simulated worlds. MÄK continues to take advantage of new technologies that further the state of simulation. Our products help users link, simulate and visualize their world. VT MÄK is a company of VT Systems. Please visit http://www.mak.com for more information.

VT Systems is an engineering company providing integrated solutions to the commercial and government markets in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. VT Systems’ innovative solutions, products and services include aircraft maintenance, repair and modification; software solutions in training and simulation; satellite-based IP communications technology; network solutions that integrate data, voice and video; rugged computers and computer peripheral equipment; specialized truck bodies and trailers; weapons and munitions systems; road construction equipment; and ship design and shipbuilding. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va., VT Systems operates globally and is a wholly owned subsidiary of ST Engineering. Please visit http://www.vt-systems.com.

PT. Infiniti Reka Solusi - With headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, PT. Infiniti Reka Solusi provides superior information technology solutions range from system analysis, software engineering, computer networks, consulting, e-learning, training, and maintenance, serving both the private and government sectors. PT. Infiniti Reka Solusi brings a fresh and innovative approach to provide its products and services. Their goal is to exceed the expectations of every client by offering outstanding customer service, increased flexibility, and greater value, thus optimizing system functionality and improving operation efficiency. Their team personnels are distinguished by their functional and technical expertise combined with their hands-on experience, thereby ensuring that their clients receive the most effective and professional service.