BoardEffect Ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Company Culture's List

BoardEffect, the leading board management software solution provider for non-profit and mission-based organizations worldwide, announced that it was ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures created in partnership with culture management software and service provider CultureIQ®. The Top Company Cultures list placed BoardEffect 28th in the small company category, recognizing the organization for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success.

“At BoardEffect, our team consists of passionate, creative people. We work tirelessly to ensure they are empowered to act and lead, motivated to deliver the best products and service for our clients, and challenged to generate our next great ideas," said Karen Sarnacki, Director of People, BoardEffect. “We are proud of how highly our employees ranked our corporate culture—particularly in the areas of mission & values alignment, collaboration and support—and believe these attributes serve as strong differentiators for what our team, and solutions, bring to the table.”

"Great company cultures don’t happen on their own. They’re the result of great leadership, and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them.”

The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies—with 25-49 employees, 50-99 employees and more than 100 employees respectively— is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," says Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. “These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture.”

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture–collaboration, innovation and communication to name a few. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2015 and be headquartered in the U.S.

To view BoardEffect in the full ranking, visit entm.ag/TopCultures.

About BoardEffect:

BoardEffect board management software drives efficiency, effectiveness and engagement among board directors, executives and administrators, ultimately elevating organizational performance. The functionality and workflows of BoardEffect have been designed to support boards as they manage the responsibilities inherent within the demanding, interdependent, and mission critical board cycles. Board executives and administrators easily streamline the creation, review, approval and dissemination of important board materials.

Board members access their critical information via iOS, Android, or any browser-supported device in a secure environment which protects sensitive board information through our 5 Tier Security program using a state of the art dedicated SOCII infrastructure.

For more information, please visit: http://www.boardeffect.com/

Media Contact:

Christine Tanabe

BoardEffect

ctanabe(at)boardeffect(dot)com