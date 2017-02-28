The dramatic improvements and economic savings and profits, led to an immediate and massive demand for the partnership between Kraft Kennedy and Nonlinear to further support the industry.

Nonlinear and Kraft Kennedy are announcing a new and exciting partnership to deliver a full-service offering to their clients. With the collective understanding of the challenges facing the legal industry, both technology and on-demand support providers are playing a big role in helping firms to realign, respond and rethink how they operate internally and better serve their clients. Together Nonlinear and Kraft Kennedy are able to offer their clients a more streamlined approach to becoming a digital workplace.

Early in 2015, Kraft Kennedy and Nonlinear joined forces to assist an LA law firm with their strategic plan to invest in business solutions, which would competitively position them in the changing legal landscape by ‘going digital’. The resulting shift from manual processes to automated workflows, establishing a platform to serve as a new Digital Workplace, escalated the firm’s financial growth and client benefit beyond all expectations. The dramatic improvements and economic savings and profits, led to an immediate and massive demand for the partnership between Kraft Kennedy and Nonlinear to further support the industry.

This full-service offering provides firms with the ability to better leverage, find and share knowledge, collaborate as teams, automate everyday internal processes, attract and retain talent and most importantly gain real-time insight into key performance indicators through legal dashboards and trends.

Surfacing data from the enterprise applications the business is built upon provides visibility into how a Firm is doing on a day-to-day basis. Providing on-demand support at every level of the Firm, provides the ability to reduce overhead and respond to internal and external needs. Whether a Firm is ready to outsource their IT 100%, establish a hybrid solution or keep it in-house, Nonlinear and Kraft Kennedy will provide guidance on best practices for the size of a Firm and how to position for success in today’s competitive landscape.

About Nonlinear Enterprise

Nonlinear Enterprise is a global niche consulting firm working with enterprises to shape and build the tools and applications employees need to compete and thrive in the new and changing world of work. From planning and implementing solutions, (such as; intranets, unified communications, line of business applications, bots, mobile apps and enterprise social networks) to overseeing the change initiatives necessary to foster a highly unified, agile and connected workforce. Nonlinear helps organizations transition into digital workplaces, preparing both the company and the employee, for work in the 21st century.

About Kraft Kennedy

Kraft & Kennedy, Inc. provides technology and strategic consulting services to law firms, corporate legal departments and professional services firms. The company helps analyze, plan, implement and manage business and technology solutions to optimize each organization's functionality and processes. With an interdisciplinary team of lawyers, IT managers, process specialists, project managers, systems engineers, and training experts, Kraft Kennedy regularly solves the most essential business and technological challenges.

Kraft Kennedy has been engaged by most AmLaw 100 law firms, many prestigious legal departments and financial services firms. The company is considered the knowledge resource for industry best practices, technology management and business processes.