Madison II

Fiddler’s Creek announces that Stock Signature Homes is offering 50 new residences in the exclusive gated village of Marsh Cove.

Stock’s Marsh Cove homes include seven single-family custom estate floor plans, featuring three and four bedrooms plus study and ranging from 2,812 to over 3,600 square feet of air-conditioned living space. The homes feature three-car garages and multiple outdoor living areas overlooking lakes and the verdant fairways of the award-winning Arthur Hills-designed Creek Course.

Two model homes are underway, and a third will soon be under construction. Stock Signature Homes in Marsh Cove are priced from the $900,000s to more than $1.5 million.

Stock previously sold out three villages in Fiddler’s Creek, the award-winning community located on Collier Boulevard on the way to Marco Island. Fiddler’s Creek was named a Distinguished Emerald Club by BoardRoom magazine for a second consecutive year, a prestigious honor reserved for only the top 4 percent of private clubs in the world.

Residents of Fiddler's Creek enjoy amenities that include the 54,000-square-foot Club & Spa at Fiddler’s Creek, a fitness center, tropical lagoon-style swimming complex, tennis courts, and both casual and fine dining. The Club & Spa offers a luxurious resort lifestyle and hosts numerous community-wide parties and special events for residents of all ages.

Fiddler’s Creek residents have the opportunity to join The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek, featuring The Creek Course, an Arthur Hills-designed championship golf course ranked in Golfweek’s 100 Best Residential Golf Courses in the U.S. for 12 consecutive years. Residents of the 4,000-acre master-planned community also have the opportunity to join The Tarpon Club, which offers a beach and boating experience that includes beach access at the Marco Beach Ocean Resort, ranked among the Top Resorts in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards and by Conde Nast Traveler. A limited number of nonresident annual and seasonal memberships, with term date flexibility, are currently available at both The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek and The Tarpon Club.

Preconstruction and move-in ready homes at Fiddler’s Creek are priced from the $400,000s to over $2 million and are offered by six preferred homebuilders – Harbourside Custom Homes, Taylor Morrison, Lennar Homes, Stock Signature Homes, Ashton Woods Homes and D.R. Horton.

For membership details and more information about Fiddler’s Creek, call 239-732-9300, stop by the Fiddler’s Creek Information Center at 8152 Fiddler’s Creek Parkway in Naples, or visit http://www.fiddlerscreek.com. Aubrey J. Ferrao is CEO of Fiddler's Creek Community LLC.