Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest travel nurse staffing companies, has been named among Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2017 “Best Staffing Firms to Work For.”

The pet-friendly healthcare staffing agency was named a winner in the category for staffing firms with 201-500 employees, meaning that Medical Solutions scored in the top quartile in this category.

“Our team is thrilled to once again be recognized as one of the top staffing firms to work for by Staffing Industry Analysts,” says Christy Johnston, Chief People Officer at Medical Solutions. “Medical Solutions is dedicated to providing a positive culture that offers employees ample opportunity for professional development, work/life balance, and fun — so it’s really great to see our efforts and what we’ve all created together be recognized.”

Medical Solutions was previously named among Staffing Industry Analysts’ “Best Staffing Firms to Work For” in 2012, 2013, and 2016.

“This year’s winners lead the industry forward each day, in their empowerment of people and through their commitment to the organizational values and vision that drive employee engagement and business success,” said Barry Asin, President of Staffing Industry Analysts. “We congratulate each of these firms on their top performance and strong workplace culture.”

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS: Medical Solutions L.L.C. is a healthcare staffing firm that specializes in placing registered nurses in temporary travel assignments throughout the nation. The company is one of the largest Travel Nurse staffing agencies in the United States, with locations in Omaha, San Diego, Cincinnati, and Tupelo, MS. Medical Solutions was one of the first Travel Nursing and Allied Healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. Medical Solutions was named one of Modern Healthcare’s 2016 “Best Places to Work in Healthcare,” named among Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2017 “Best Staffing Firms to Work For,” has been named nine times to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, and its flagship Omaha office won the 2014 Better Business Bureau Integrity Award. A nationwide network of qualified healthcare providers allows Medical Solutions to help its client hospitals continue to provide excellent patient care amidst a nursing shortage. Medical Solutions has contracts with 2,200+ client hospitals nationwide and is one of the fastest-growing companies in the Travel Nursing industry. Visit MedicalSolutions.com to learn more.