Baicells and Qubee Release Whitepaper at Mobile World Congress 2017

Baicells Technologies and Qubee will officially release a whitepaper during the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The whitepaper outlines the benefits of Baicells’ small cell and why it is not only a smart choice for Wimax operators facing the challenges of migrating to LTE, but also for the wireless ISP who is interested in accessing spectrum resources and building an LTE network.

Baicells’ LTE solution offers all the necessary network elements needed for FWA business; it is based on small cell architecture and is optimized for the operators’ special requirements. Baicells offers a CAPEX friendly solution, and end-to-end management of the network results in reduced OPEX, making the evolution easier and faster.

The two companies will be holding a signing ceremony at MWC. Baicells CEO Mr. Lixin Sun commented, “Migration to LTE is the only way out for WiMax operators. Baicells’ innovative solutions are centered on the problems and requirements of the operators, with the goal of simplifying and easing the migration to LTE. Meanwhile the Open RAN architecture network provides various possibilities for future technological enhancements. Even 5G capabilities can be supported by simply upgrading software.”

“Baicells’ accessible LTE solutions will enable us not only provide better FWA service, but also to potentially offer better mobility service. We believe that this solution will provide better user experience in the short term while guaranteeing us long term business success,” explained Mr. Jamal Nasir Khanof, CEO of Qubee.

About Qubee

Qubee is the brainchild of a group of global telecom professionals who wanted to introduce a totally new internet experience for people worldwide. Qubee is fast, reliable, and affordable. The range of different speeds and volumes enables Qubee to provide broadband for all.

About Baicells Technologies

Baicells is a high tech company providing disruptively-priced and technically innovative LTE wireless broadband access solutions, supporting fixed wireless, and mobile small cells. With the vision to connect the unconnected, Baicells has introduced some real breakthrough technologies to LTE, like moving a complete LTE system to unlicensed spectrum and building it with an IT based architecture. With Baicells’ turnkey end-to-end solutions, it becomes much easier to provide wireless internet within everyone's reach at a very low cost. Baicells' innovative solutions can be used by mobile operators, broadband access operators, cable operators, mobile virtual operators, governments and enterprise private networks.

http://www.baicells.com