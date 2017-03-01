Standard For Success "We have been in the seats of our clients and deliver a level of support we would expect." - Todd Whitlock, CEO

Standard For Success online teacher evaluation software company has won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Success - Technology Industries category in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world’s leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business AwardsSM and International Business AwardsSM.

The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide, acting as preliminary judges.

“This recognition is a result of the quality of product our schools deserve and drive us to deliver. Our sales team, training team, and customer support team work around the clock to solve problems and meet the needs of our clients,” said Alan Degener, co-founder and CTO for Standard For Success.

The teacher evaluation software industry is both highly competitive and rapidly changing. Other companies are being acquired as those in the field strive to meet the needs of school districts. SFS, however, has been able to thrive in this environment. SFS has maintained a 98% customer retention rate while also acquiring competitors’ clients because of the customization and high level of customer service we offer. One Stevie judge sums it up with the comment, “SFS truly understands their customer base and clearly shows how customer service is a driving force in the company's success. Well done!”

“The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards.

“It is an honor to be selected as a Bronze Award winner in the Customer Service Success category,” says Todd Whitlock, co-founder and CEO of Standard For Success. “The Stevie Awards represents the best of sales and customer service. Our selection is reflective of the SFS staffs’ dedication to customer satisfaction and listening to the needs of the end-users to deliver a product that gives educators the needed information to grow professionally.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About Standard For Success

Built for and by educators, Standard For Success, (Cloverdale, IN) helps schools build effective teacher evaluation programs from the ground up, resulting in more engaged teachers and students. Standard For Success is currently serving schools in 13 states.