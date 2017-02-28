Our Tier 2 Order Management team handles mission-critical situations every day, making difficult decisions when the stakes are extraordinarily high.

Blue Ocean Contact Centers, an outsourced Canadian contact center providing high quality solutions for complex customer care requirements, won the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year – Recovery Situation category at the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada and more than 650 executives from around the world attended.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world’s leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business Awards℠ and International Business Awards℠.

This award marks the first time Blue Ocean Contact Centers has received recognition from the prestigious Stevie Awards. The award recognizes the work of Blue Ocean’s Order Management Tier 2 team supporting the world-leader in networking technology in their delivery of premier customer service during crucial, time-sensitive situations that require fast action. Blue Ocean Contact Centers’ official Stevie Awards recognition expands their growing list of accolades from prominent organizations in both the contact center industry and Canadian business community.

“Our Tier 2 Order Management team handles mission-critical situations every day, making difficult decisions when the stakes are extraordinarily high. We are honored to be chosen for a Stevie Award from among our industry peers and to have our services, and this particular team, recognized as best in class in a competition of such high caliber,” said Andrew O’Brien, President and Chief Operating Officer at Blue Ocean Contact Centers. “An award like this is about the people who do the work day in and day out. Our agents are fully invested in our clients’ brands and their commitment is reflected in the quality of the work Blue Ocean is known for – including this most recent recognition on the international stage.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/sales. A complete list of Blue Ocean Contact Centers’ recognition can be found at https://blueocean.ca/about-us/recognition/.

About Blue Ocean Contact Centers

Blue Ocean Contact Centers is an award winning North American Contact Center/Call Center and part of the IMP Group Limited family. They provide innovative call center outsourcing services that provide practical solutions to real problems, enhancing the relationships that clients have with their customers. Blue Ocean Contact Centers is driven to strengthen and enhance these customer relationships and build lifetime loyalty leading to increased profitability.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.