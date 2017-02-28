Match Analysis logo Tango Live is a completely different experience that really captivates the user and brings them a fun, interactive, and feature rich connection to match day. The link between data and video is the untapped gold mine for sports.

With over 15 years of experience working directly with some of the best and brightest organizations worldwide, Match Analysis brings insight from the locker room to the living room in captivating and ground breaking products that tell the rich stories of the world’s greatest sport.

From data analysis to online video analytics to player tracking, in-video visualizations, and in-stadium panoramic video, Match Analysis has re-imagined what it means to understand and engage with the sport of soccer (football) at the highest levels.

Now the California-based company is launching their all new Tango Live Match Tracker, the first opportunity for fans to step behind the curtain and taste elite sports technology redesigned and customized as a fan’s digital playground.

Tango Live is the next generation, animated, real-time, head-to-head fan engagement platform that redefines the live sporting experience for club, league, sponsor and fan.

Presenting unique content in a captivating head-to-head format, delivering multi-component ratings of teams and individual players animated dynamically in real-time, completely reinvents the experience of live football. With striking animations, lively graphics, and blend of video-game and sports themes Tango Live Match Tracker widens the experience to entertain a broader demographic.

Live video clips are continuously generated throughout the game, categorizing every touch right down to individual players. This instant access to watch the action as it unfolds in real-time presents the fan with an experience previously only available in the broadcast booth.

In-graphic social media integrates with club social media feeds, enabling the fan’s favorite club to narrate all the action and fans to interact during the match.

“Existing football Match Trackers have traditionally underperformed for sponsors and fans,” said Mark Brunkhart, Match Analysis’s President. “Tango Live is a completely different experience that really captivates the user and brings them a fun, interactive, and feature rich connection to match day. The link between data and video is the untapped gold mine for sports.”

Extended game-length sticky experience allows sponsors to convey a multi-faceted message via a seamless mix of video, branding, and messaging.

“We are gearing up for the 2018 World Cup cycle,” Brunkhart said. “We want to put together the sports’ greatest sponsors with an experience fans can’t get anywhere else. Tango Live is probably the most exciting new product we’ve ever built…and that’s a pretty high bar.”

Stephen Hamilton, Match Analysis’s Director of Marketing and Business Development, describes it further. “Tango Lives' highly interactive and engaging second-screen experience captures the user and doesn’t let go, providing fantastic opportunities for clubs, leagues and broadcasters to engage with fans at a deeper level. It’s not just a cool product from the fan perspective, but from the sponsor perspective as well. The platform offers significant additional revenue opportunities from site naming and branding to background graphics, pre-and post-roll video ads, interstitial placements, campaign centered character customizations, and even direct click through purchasing.”

Match Analysis’s Tango Live leverages the company’s proprietary parallel, real-time data collection system Perception to guarantee the fastest and most accurate touch-by-touch data on the market. Fully parallel data entry allows the speed of live data collection for over 2500 events per match, with frame accurate precision and complete data and video synchronization delivered via the company’s state-of-the-art technology platform built from the ground up for live soccer coverage.

About Match Analysis

Match Analysis is the leading pioneer in high performance analytical tools for soccer (football). Over the past decade, Match Analysis has worked with almost every top club in North America and top media outlets including the New York Times World Cup coverage. In 2013, Match Analysis's K2 Panoramic Video Camera System was implemented in every stadium in Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

Current Match Analysis clients include all 18 Liga MX clubs in Mexico, MLS clubs, the Mexican national team, and a wide array of college and amateur sides. Match Analysis offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services including video indexing and archiving, statistical analysis, live data collection, player tracking, fitness reports and performance analysis.

http://www.matchanalysis.com