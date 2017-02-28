Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Susan L. Heller, chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Trademarks and Brand Management Group, has been selected for inclusion in World Intellectual Property Review’s (“WIPR Leaders”) 2017 directory of “World IP Leaders” as one of the leading practitioners in the areas of trademarks worldwide.

According to the WIPR Leaders website, the attorneys are selected based upon a peer-review process, which includes research on each individual’s practice history, industry expertise, and notable cases, as well as any additional activities, such as writing and teaching responsibilities, which have allowed the lawyers to shape and influence other and future IP practitioners.

Heller is known for having one of the pre-eminent and internationally recognized trademark practices in the country and for being a game-changer. When the stakes are high and critical brands are at risk, Fortune 500 companies, world-champion athletes, high-net-worth individuals, A-list celebrities, and highly visible pre-IPO companies rely on Heller for her strategic thought leadership and counsel, honed by her three decades of experience. At the forefront of the strategic management and monetization of big name brands on a worldwide level, she is known for developing cutting-edge branding strategies and solutions, most notably in "bet-the brand," high stakes trademark cases. Heller works directly with CEOs and senior executives, in and out of corporate boardrooms.

Heller, who is also co-chair of the firm’s Global Women’s Initiative, has received numerous prestigious honors and awards from highly regarded organizations and publications, naming her a leading California, U.S., and international trademark attorney. She has served as the sole outside director on the Board of Directors of Intangible Holding Companies for a number of highly visible Fortune 500 companies, where she honed her ability to assess and apply business objectives and marketing strategies to her client’s branding challenges. Heller began her career as an examining attorney at the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, and has gone on to build a practice that has spanned more than 30 years, across virtually every industry and in most jurisdictions throughout the world.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Intellectual Property & Technology Practice

With more than 180 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a “National Tier 1” Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Trademark Law and Information Technology Law, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” [2014-2017].

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.