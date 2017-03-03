For more information about the class action lawsuit against Morgan Southern Trucking call lawyer Nicholas De Blouw at (866) 771-7099 today or click here to speak to an attorney.

The San Francisco employment law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action lawsuit against Morgan Southern Trucking, Inc. alleging that the transportation company failed to lawfully compensate their Truck Drivers who drove in California for all their non-driving activities, including time spent allegedly waiting for their loads to be ready for transport. The Morgan Southern Trucking truck driver lawsuit is currently pending in the San Joaquin County Superior Court, Case No. STK-CV-UOE-2017-1765. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

The lawsuit filed against Morgan Southern Trucking by the San Francisco employment law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik alleges that the transportation company failed to have a policy that allowed their truck drivers off-duty uninterrupted meal and rest periods as required by the California Labor Code. The Morgan Southern Trucking class action claims that the failure to provide meal breaks before the truck drivers' fifth hour of work is evidenced by Morgan Southern Trucking's business records which allegedly contain no evidence of meal breaks.

The class action lawsuit also alleges that the truck drivers were paid on a piece-rate basis. The lawsuit alleges that the truck drivers were not paid all minimum wages to which they were owed because the transportation company allegedly only paid them on a piece-rate basis based on the amount of driving these workers completed. The class action claims that the truck drivers should have been paid minimum wages for their non-driving tasks, these tasks allegedly included time spent waiting for Defendant's loads to be ready for transport, among other non-driving tasks.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Morgan Southern Trucking call lawyer Nicholas De Blouw at (866) 771-7099 today or click here to speak to an attorney.

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug, & Bhowmik is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, San Francisco County and Chicago, Illinois. The firm represents employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, truck driver claims, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.