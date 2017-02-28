Bright Pattern Delivers CTI Integration with Oracle RightNow

Service quality is ensured with built-in call and screen recording, monitoring and grading quality management tools for supervisors.

Bright Pattern’s CTI Integration with Oracle RightNow completes the omnichannel experience by enabling voice communication. It is fully embedded into the RightNow application and is available from the cloud as a SaaS product.

The integration of Oracle RightNow CRM with Bright Pattern cloud contact center drives agent productivity, improves customer experience, and reduces agent load with automated communication workflows. The easy to use interface reduces agent training requirements and improves agent efficiency with skill based routing and CTI. The integration saves agent time with click-to-call capabilities and automatic screen pop of customer data coming with a call as a result of identification using RightNow data.

The out-of-the-box integration with RightNow benefits supervisors with real-time wallboards and supervision tools for tracking agent performance and evaluating productivity.

“The seamless integration pops context of past conversations inside of Oracle RightNow to help agents resolve calls faster,” said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern. “Service quality is ensured with built-in call and screen recording, monitoring and grading quality management tools for supervisors.”

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center software helps to simplify multichannel customer service for customers, agents and contact center managers.

Industry Leading Web, Social and Contact Center Cloud Solution

