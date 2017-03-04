DreamFu Ventures, a Florida LLC, has entered into a strategic partnership with Citygate School of Advanced Learning, a Florida nonprofit corporation, to develop 15,000 Sq Ft of their 38,000 Sq Ft building creating the first DreamFu Academy. DreamFu Academies are intended to be entrepreneurship centers that provide access to value added services for startups. These services include technology, legal, marketing, mentorship, and investment. DreamFu intends to establish 12 regional DreamFu Academies across the United States.

About DreamFu: DreamFu Ventures LLC intends to create an entire ecosystem whose mission is to transform the startup entrepreneurial landscape to be inclusive, diversified and successful. We intend to create a gamified, online platform that encompasses the entire startup journey, allowing us to work with entrepreneurs at any stage - from ideation and getting started to funding successful exits. DreamFu Ventures LLC is currently operated by related parties, specifically Una Taylor. We intend to create a network of mentors and angels investors to help shape ideas, grow entrepreneurs, and invest in startup companies from the ground up. DreamFu Ventures is a dream trainer, builder and investor - the only start to end ecosystem available to all startup entrepreneurs.

Interested Affiliates, Mentors, Investors, or members can apply at http://www.dreamfu.com

