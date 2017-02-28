National Roofing Partners Support Diversity in Roofing

“NRP believes in the strength of men and women working together for success...” - Dale Tyler, President of National Roofing Partners

National Roofing Partners (NRP), the leading network of commercial roofing contractors in North America, is proud to share information concerning National Women in Roofing’s (NWIR) Mentoring and Networking Reception featuring Kaney O’Neill. This inspirational speaker will share real-life experiences as a women-owned and disabled veteran-owned roofing company with over 300 roofing professionals.

NRP has played an important role in recruiting the 2017 NWIR Mentoring Speaker, Kaney O’Neill. With a special video, focused on not only running a women-owned business, but also dealing with the challenges of being a disabled veteran, O’Neill will deliver an incredibly inspirational story. NWIR is planning on over 300 people at the upcoming reception being held February 28, 2017 at 5 pm in the Mandalay Bay Islander I. Mallory Payne, National Account Manager for NRP and Chair of the NWIR Mentoring, and her committee, have worked with Kaney O’Neill and Jill Bloom from Roofing Contractor Magazine, to bring Kaney’s story to the mentoring event.

“Kaney is extremely inspirational and her outlook as a business women is exactly what we are trying to share through NWIR events,” stated Payne. “NRP has built a strong relationship with Kaney and her roofing company, it was a natural fit to ask her to speak at the NWIR annual event. The idea of using video worked for everyone and we were thrilled to partner with Roofing Contractor Magazine, also a NWIR Founding Sponsor, on the video which will be shown during the reception.”

“NRP believes in the strength of men and women working together for success,” stated Dale Tyler, president of NRP. “Heidi J. Ellsworth, Chair of NWIR and Mallory Payne are both integral to NRP. Early on, we made the commitment of being a NWIR Founding Sponsor. We know the importance of women-owned businesses and women in leadership both in the office and on the rooftop. It is the future of this industry.”

“NWIR was incorporated in February of 2016 and has seen extreme growth the past year. Our Founding Sponsors have been essential to our success,” stated Heidi J. Ellsworth, Chair of NWIR. “As an association, we are committed to empowering women within the roofing industry through mentoring events like we will experience at IRE this year. We are also committed to recruiting women into the industry.”

NRP’s national footprint of tier one roofing companies continues to expand with a strong emphasis on diversity and technology. “Labor is critical for the industry and we must focus on the recruitment of talent no matter the gender, age or race. The growth and use of strong technology is critical for our future and that means being open to all people without limitations,” concluded Tyler.

About National Roofing Partners

National Roofing Partners (NRP) was founded with the mission of continually improving the facility management capabilities of its customers by analyzing existing roof conditions, recommending and providing high quality single-source roofing replacements and services with dedicated support. Building on the strong expertise of tier one commercial roofing contractors with over 120+ service locations and 8,000 employees nationwide, the network provides exceptional roofing and building envelope service and maintenance for customers. For more information, visit National Roofing Partners.

About National Women in Roofing

National Women in Roofing (NWIR) is a volunteer-based organization that supports and advances the careers of women roofing professionals. We provide networking, mentoring, education and recruitment opportunities from the rooftop to the boardroom, for the young professional at the start of her career to the seasoned manager in the executive suite. Through our commitment to connect and empower women in roofing, we contribute to the overall betterment and professionalism of the roofing industry.