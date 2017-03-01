For the past 26 years, the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce and Cornerstones has been honoring local residents, organizations and businesses with the Best of Reston Awards. A total of 22 businesses were announced as nominees on February 9. Synergy Design & Construction, one of the area’s leading kitchen remodeling contractors, is pleased to have been nominated in the Employee-Owned and Small Business Category.

Selection is based on contributions made to the Reston-Dulles community in support of a variety of causes that bring our community together.

“We’re thankful to those who took the time to nominate us for this honor,” said Mina Fies, founder and CEO of Synergy Design & Construction. “Our contributions to the community aren’t done for recognition, rather because we want to make the Reston area a better place to live and work. We believe that coming together as a community can unite us no matter our political alignment or faith-based beliefs. Most of our staff lives in the area, and making the place we live, work, shop and play a better place benefits us as much as those we help with our outreach projects!”

About the Awards

In partnership with the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce, Cornerstones will be holding the awards gala on April 6 at the Hyatt Regency in Reston. The awards gala is the major fundraising activity for Cornerstones. Numerous sponsorship opportunities are available and attendees can enter raffles for gift baskets provided by many local businesses. Some of the programs Cornerstones offers include assistance for housing, food, childcare and tutoring, and ESL and citizenship classes. Learn more about Cornerstones and its services.

About Synergy Design & Construction

Located on Sunset Hills Road in Reston, Synergy Design & Construction is a leading design-build company helping homeowners with various remodeling projects. Because we have architects, designers and carpenters on staff, you can work with one company on your remodeling project from start to finish. Whether you’re looking for a small custom project, a whole home remodel or anything in between, we can help. Our goal is to bring to life the home of your dreams. Call (703) 766-6333 to get started on your home remodeling project today.