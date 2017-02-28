Nexcess Sponsors Michigan Celebrates Food & Agriculture Gala

As a company founded and headquartered in Michigan, we’re happy to contribute to events that celebrate the economic drive and hard work of Michigan residents.

Nexcess, a Michigan-based provider of performance-optimized hosting, has announced its sponsorship of the Michigan Celebrates Food & Agriculture Gala in recognition of the organizations that drive Michigan’s second largest industry.

The Gala is organized by Corp! magazine to celebrate the contribution food and drink manufacturers, grocers, farms, restaurants, and food service companies make to the Michigan economy.

This year’s Michigan Celebrates Food & Agriculture Gala takes place on March 2, between 5:00pm and 8:30pm at the Greektown Hotel, Detroit.

“As a company founded and headquartered in Michigan, we’re happy to contribute to events that celebrate the economic drive and hard work of Michigan residents,“ commented Chris Wells, President and CEO of Nexcess, “We provide hosting services to many Michigan businesses, including those in the food and agriculture industries, and we’re proud to contribute to a community that has been among our biggest supporters.”

Nexcess is a Michigan success story, employing more than 100 Michigan residents. The company has been part of the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing technology companies for seven consecutive years.

Nexcess is a leading provider of managed hosting services for Michigan businesses and internationally. Founded in 2000, Nexcess acquired its first data center in Dearborn, Michigan, in 2006. Later, the company acquired a second data center in Southfield, Michigan, which also houses Nexcess’ global headquarters.

As a global hosting provider, Nexcess offers a wide range of hosting products to businesses of all sizes, from hyper-local boutique businesses and eCommerce stores to the largest international publishers and retailers. Dedicated to performance and reliability, Nexcess focuses on providing unbeatable Magento, WordPress, and CraftCMS hosting.

About Nexcess

Nexcess is a Southfield, Michigan-based managed managed hosting company founded in 2000, with data centers distributed throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia. Nexcess offers a variety of managed applications hosting services for Magento, WordPress, ExpressionEngine, CraftCMS, and OroCRM, with an emphasis on achieving maximum performance for high-traffic sites. For more information, visit http://www.nexcess.net.