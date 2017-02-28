PNC Bank Joins the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance as Developer Sponsor

As a multi-year sponsor, PNC has committed to actively support GMA's efforts to lead, connect, and promote Georgia's manufacturing community.

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is again on the move as new members and sponsors are joining their team as the excitement grows to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. PNC Bank has been a member of GMA for four years and recently joined at the Developer Sponsor level which further aligns them with the manufacturing community.

“As a multi-year sponsor, PNC has committed to actively support GMA’s efforts to lead, connect, and promote Georgia’s Manufacturing community,” said Chris Pettis, GMA board member and vice president with PNC Bank’s commercial banking group. “The Georgia Manufacturing Summit, held October 25, 2017, offers a great opportunity for attendees to take advantage of GMA’s extensive services and resources as we begin to navigate through anticipated changes to the nation’s trade policies.”

PNC Bank is one of the largest diversified financial service institutions in the United States. Its organization is centered around its customers and communities with a focus on building strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking; residential mortgage banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth and asset management. PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

“Mr. Pettis has been instrumental in developing the relationship between PNC Bank and the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance,” said Jason Moss, CEO and founder of GMA. “We are excited to have PNC’s support for the manufacturing community and their vision for developing educational programs designed to help our members have a better bottom line.”

About the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance:

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is a professional organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, and Georgia Manufacturing Calendar are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website http://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.