Smartsheet CEO to Present at The Montgomery Summit

Smartsheet, the world’s leading SaaS platform for managing and automating collaborative work, today announced that Mark Mader, its chief executive officer, will present at The Montgomery Summit — a leading business and technology conference taking place March 8 and 9 in Santa Monica, California. Smartsheet will exhibit as part of the Market Leader’s track, with Mader presenting on Smartsheet’s significant growth, addressable market opportunity, and leadership in the evolving collaborative work management (CWM) category. The presentation will take place Wednesday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

A global committee of senior investors from top venture capital and growth funds, prior summit attendees, researchers, entrepreneurs, Summit partners, and staff this year selected 140 companies to present from more than 4,000 nominations. Nominations were evaluated by each company’s sector, stage, growth and engagement metrics, as well as criteria including management, vision and more.

“The caliber of companies nominated for this year’s Summit was higher than ever and the selected presenters will provide excellent insight and expertise into their respective and rapidly evolving fields – from enterprise data to financial technologies to connected devices,” said Jamie Montgomery, founder of The Montgomery Summit. “Our goal is to connect technology’s best entrepreneurs with incredible investors, partners and advisers and to facilitate meetings that will lead to success for all parties.”

Smartsheet’s award-winning collaborative work management solutions deliver value for more than 65,000 brands and millions of information workers across more than 190 countries. Featuring integrations with popular business systems and cloud applications, including Office 365, Salesforce.com, and JIRA, Smartsheet’s cloud platform enables secure collaboration across business processes, making it a compelling solution for enterprises.

“We’re seeing significant traction, with more than half of Fortune 500 companies using Smartsheet, including global brands across major industries such as technology, retail, education and media,” said Mark Mader, Smartsheet CEO. “There’s a giant addressable market opportunity, and we’re just beginning to scratch the surface.”

Recent industry accolades include being named:



Marketplace App of the Year by Google

Best Office 365 App by Microsoft

2016 Cloud 100 Winner by Forbes

A Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company in 2015 and 2016

A leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Collaborative Work Management, Q4 2016 report

#15 Highest Rated Private Cloud Company to Work For by Glassdoor and Battery Ventures

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the world’s leading SaaS platform for managing and automating collaborative work. Its award-winning Collaborative Work Management (CWM) solutions deliver value for more than 65,000 brands and millions of information workers across more than 190 countries. Recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s best cloud companies, and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, customers like Cisco, Salesforce, the GSA, Google, and over half of the Fortune 500 use Smartsheet across a range of departments to launch more than 15,000 new projects and processes every day.

Smartsheet is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and as of February 2017, has more than 480 employees.

About The Montgomery Summit

The Montgomery Summit gathers an invited group of entrepreneurs, senior investors and leading executives to discover the most important innovations in business and technology. The event features two days of presentations, keynotes, panels and salons in Santa Monica, California. Previously known as The Montgomery Technology Conference, the Summit has for more than a decade provided unparalleled opportunities to meet a diverse blend of technological visionaries and innovators from all over the world. For more information, visit http://www.montgomerysummit.com.