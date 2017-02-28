Empowering Young Women to Lead and Succeed

"It is so important to start in our own neighborhoods, on the ground where we live because that is where we can consistently BE the change and serve with a direct, positive impact for our future,” stated Dr. Natalie Forest.

This year Diamonds and Pearls Unlimited focused on Beyoncé’s song “Lemonade” as the theme to empower participants to take what they have and create a life they desire. This is the second year that Dr. Natalie Forest joins her friend Cassandra Ferguson, the organizer of this event and driving force behind the “Dear Daughter Movement,” to participate in this transformative event in her home state of Maryland.

Dr. Forest is excited as she shares that “it is so important to start in our own neighborhoods, on the ground where we live because that is where we can consistently BE the change and serve with a direct, positive impact for our future.” Having been a college professor and teacher for much of her life, Dr. Natalie knows the importance of not just sharing knowledge and insights but to talk with young people directly so that they can find the courage and the confidence within themselves to pursue their dreams. “So often I meet amazing and inspiring young people, young women in particular, and they hesitate to believe in themselves and their gifts because of what society tells them, because of where they currently reside, because of their surroundings. Showing them and supporting them to use their experiences, use them in a positive, motivating way to leap forward and succeed in their own ways, is one of the most important things we can do for them, our community, and society at large. This event creates a community and supports young women in their quest to become leaders of their own lives and of the community, which is so needed,” states Dr. Forest.

Focusing on empowering young people in the U.S. and worldwide is a key aspect of what she has been working on for years, with her own business and as Executive Director for the Women of Global Change. Dr. Natalie is also launching her own non-profit, which focuses on “educating and empowering the whole person with all their unique gifts” so that everyone can pursue their dreams.

Natalie Forest is the CEO, Founder, and Visionary of Natalie Forest, International. Dr. Forest is also the Executive Director of the Women of Global Change. She is an International Executive Consultant, Best Selling Author, Keynote Speaker, & Mentor; Natalie is Founder of Success Revolutions, a series of educational trainings for individuals and corporations across the globe. Natalie engages leaders, corporate teams, and entrepreneurs to identify consistencies for their success. Her engaging methods and techniques increase productivity, teamwork, and retention, resulting in higher profitability, authentic fulfillment, and less stress for individuals and through her “Success Revolutions Training” for corporations.