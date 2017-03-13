[Raymond] connects like-minded peers in a relaxed, inspiring and refreshing environment without competitors, agencies or students preset.

World-leading design management and design leadership consultancy firm PARK announced dates today for its 12th annual invitation-only Design Leadership Retreat. The event will be held on May 9th & 10th, and will take place concurrently in both the European Union and the US, to bring worldwide insights and collaboration to this year’s topic, Design Thinking - What’s Next?

The retreat brings together Chief Design Officers, VP’s of Design, Design Directors & Design Managers from leading global companies throughout the US and Europe in a collaborative environment aimed at breaking down the challenges design leaders encounter by finding shared solutions across a multitude of industries.

Special Guest Expert Tom Lockwood, former President of the Design Management Institute and editor of leading publications such as Design Thinking – Integrating Innovation, Customer Experience, and Brand Value, Corporate Creativity – Developing an Innovative Organization, Building Design Strategy – Using Design To Achieve Key Business Objectives, will join the US team this year in guiding the managers during their 2-day journey. In the EU, Miquel Munar, Senior Managing Director of Roca, and Andreas Hauser, SVP Global Head of Design Services at SAP, will act as special Guest Experts.

To keep an open and collaborative environment, invitees are selected from a curated group of non-competing design leaders from some of the US and EU’s biggest corporations. This year's retreat, focused on Design Thinking, will embrace key principles including framing, empathizing, iterating, envisioning & prototyping exercises with fellow design colleagues.

Said Jay Peters, head of the US division of PARK and lead facilitator for the US retreat, “We decided that in order to create an environment that inspired the most creative minds in the world, we had to think like them and inspire them like no one else has in the past. This is a space where design professionals meet and exchange their surprisingly similar challenges and offer solutions that ultimately creates more success and inspired thinking.”

PARK, the parent company of [Raymond], has been transforming organizations by increasing the impact of design through more efficient and effective operations for over 18 years. Often referred to as the “McKinsey of the design world” by many of their clients, PARK’s US and EU teams have been instrumental in guiding Managers, Directors, CEOs and VPs of design for major companies such as Nestle, Sony, Unilever, LEGO, Johnson Controls, Reckitt Benckiser, Bang & Olufsen, BMW, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novo Nordisk, Kimberly Clark, KIA/Hyundai, Grundfos, and PANalytical since their founding in 1998.

The extended impact of PARK’s work has contributed to Glaxo Smith Kline Healthcare, BMW, and Bang & Olufsen experiencing double-digit growth in the past years. Those design leaders and others are brought into the mastermind retreat groups at [Raymond]. In addition, PARK’s clients experience increasing revenue, decreasing costs, increasing brand awareness & loyalty, increasing time to market, innovation power, and intellectual properties, and faster company cultural transformation.

Past attendees of [Raymond] have included Nestle, LEGO, Johnson Controls, Kimberly Clark, Diebold, Crown, Texas Instruments, Toyota, Unilever, Assa Abloy, Heineken, Hewlett Packard, and many others. Previous retreats have addressed prevailing industry topics such as Customer Experience, Open Innovation Business Modeling, and Outsourcing, to name a few.

For more information on the retreat or to be considered for attendance, please visit [Raymond].

PARK houses its US division offices in Santa Monica, California, and their European HQ in the Netherlands, with remote offices across Europe including Germany, Denmark & Scotland.

Additional PARK enterprises include Grow, a professional education program powered by PARK’s 18 plus years of experience in teaching working professionals how to best manage and lead design in their organization or agency. http://www.designleadership.training

For more information visit http://www.leading.design or http://www.empowering.design

PARK Media inquiries: Twyla Monti twyla(at)U2R1(dot)ws, 805-290-0900