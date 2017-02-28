We are pleased to provides a multitude of veteran resources, including the best schools for veterans.

MilitaryConnection.com is proud to feature the GI Bill Comparison Tool, a convenient VA resource that allows potential veteran students to research the benefits offered by their shortlisted schools.

When it comes to obtaining a veteran education, the GI Bill Comparison Tool allows Veterans to enter their military status, which benefit they are thinking of using, and the name of the school that they wish to research. The tool then provides a list of the schools that match. By clicking on the school's name, the user can then read the veteran school benefits each school provides, including the amount of tuition that the GI Bill will cover, the amount of the housing allowance the student will receive, and the amount of book stipend. The GI Bill Comparison will let the student know if their potential college, university or vocational school meets the required guidelines to receive federal funding, and whether it is a Yellow Ribbon School.

“In addition to the GI Bill Comparison Tool, we are pleased to provides a multitude of veteran resources, including the best schools for veterans, links to veteran benefits, veteran forms, veteran courts, veteran stand downs, scholarships, and much, much more,” said MilitaryConnection.com CEO Debbie Gregory. “We are also privileged to work with a number of fantastic non-profit organizations and veteran colleges that strive to improve the lives of those who serve our country, past and present, and their families.

The Post-9/11 GI Bill can be used at colleges, universities, trade schools, and for on-the-job training, apprenticeship, and flight schools. Other GI Bill benefits include the Montgomery GI Bill, the Select Reserve GI Bill, the REAP GI Bill Benefit, Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment, and Dependents Educational Assistance.

Those who served have sacrificed and earned the valuable education benefits available through the GI Bill. The GI Bill Comparison Bill enables them to use these benefits wisely.

About MilitaryConnection.com

MilitaryConnection.com offers one of the most comprehensive directories of military and veteran resources on the web, focusing on employment, education and more. MilitaryConnection.com has been named a Top 100 Employment Web Site by the International Association of Employment Web Sites five years in a row. The website recently received the Weddles User’s Choice award. MilitaryConnection.com features thousands of pages of resources and information. There is something for everyone including, but not limited to a Job Board and Virtual Job Fair, comprehensive Post 9/11 GI Bill education information with a directory of thousands of scholarships and a Veteran school directory, news, press releases, special events, pay charts, benefits, service directories, commissaries & exchanges, golf courses and more.