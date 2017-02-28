International Futuristic Design Awards

All Futurists, Design Pioneers, Trailblazers, Avant-Garde Designers, Ground-breakers, Trend-setters, Creators and Innovators worldwide can present their works to A' Design Award & Competition and Annual International Futuristic Design Awards.

The A' International Futuristic Design Awards is a two-phase competition, at first, futuristic designer should register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Futuristic Awards, and get a preliminary score for their projects. Projects that once passed the preliminaries can proceed with nomination to the annual International Futuristic Design competition.

Projects and concepts that are developed within last 10 years are eligible to nominate before the late deadline on February 28, 2017. List of the winners of the A' Futuristic Design Awards will be announced on April 15, 2017.

Every winner project of the A' Futuristic Design Awards will be granted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Futuristic Awards. In addition the laureates of the A' International Futuristic Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits.

Moreover, the A’ Design Prize for A' Futuristic Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Futuristic Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Two-Person Invitation to Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Futuristic Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.

About Futuristic Awards

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote internationally every best design projects in all creative disciplines. The primary aim of the International Futuristic Design competition, yearly organized by A' Design Award and Competition, is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design when the ultimate aim of the competition is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Futuristic Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com