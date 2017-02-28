Celebrate Easter at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

On Easter Day, the city’s only AAA Five Diamond hotel The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco invites guests and their loved ones to commemorate the springtime holiday with an elaborate Easter Brunch Buffet at the hotel’s award-winning restaurant, Parallel 37. As guests enjoy the smooth sounds of a live jazz duo, they will savor a special menu by Chef de Cuisine and Charlie Trotter-alum, Michael Rotondo inspired by the finest ingredients the season and local markets have to offer with a creative spin on traditional Easter fare and brunch favorites.

The open-format brunch includes chef’s action stations serving hand-carved meats and entrées including Herb Roasted Leg of Lamb and Dry Aged Prime Rib; made-to-order breakfast specialties including Dungeness Crab Benedict and Croissant French Toast; a raw bar with delicacies including caviar, oysters, shrimp, sushi, and other fresh seasonal seafood such as Halibut Ceviche with Jimmy Nardello pepper and Tuna Tartare with crispy rice and wasabi aioli; California artisanal cheeses and charcuterie with house-made accoutrements such as Beet & Chevre Mousse and Spiced Apple Chips; artisanal breads; an elaborate dessert display; custom Bloody Mary bar; and mimosas. An assortment of Dim Sum will also be featured, inspired by nearby Chinatown and a Champagne menu will also be presented.

Children will receive a special Easter basket full of candy and an Easter Bunny stuffed animal.

Easter Brunch is offered Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $135 per adult, $70 for children ages five through 12, exclusive of tax and gratuity. A Ritz Kids à la carte menu option will also be available.

For more information and to place a reservation for Easter Brunch, please call 415.773.6168 or visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/sanfrancisco. Follow the hotel on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ritzcarltonsanfrancisco and join the conversation using #RCMemories.

About The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

Completely transformed and reimagined, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco sets a new standard of excellence in the City by the Bay, drawing inspiration from the alluring designs of couture and the city’s iconic architecture. Set within a 1909 Neoclassical landmark building in the prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco is the city’s only AAA Five Diamond hotel and was recently named the #1 hotel in San Francisco by the readers of Travel + Leisure for their 2016 ‘World’s Best Awards’. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, the iconic hotel is nearby San Francisco’s most visited attractions and the historic cable car is accessible right outside its doors. Offering globally-inspired California cuisine and seasonal cocktails at the award-winning Parallel 37, the largest luxury Club Level experience in San Francisco, and more than 24,000 sq. ft. of grand event spaces, the 336-room Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco provides the ultimate in personalized Ritz-Carlton service, comfort and luxury.

