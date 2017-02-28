Sensera Systems Captures the Future of the Jobsite at CONEXPO 2017

"The Tech Experience exhibit will showcase some of the cutting-edge technologies being applied in construction such as Sensera Systems' innovative solar/wireless connected-site cameras.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 is just around the corner (March 7-11) and leading companies around the world will converge in Las Vegas to demonstrate and experience the latest product advancements and innovative technology across every major construction industry. Sensera Systems solar/wireless site cameras have been selected to illustrate the future of jobsite intelligence and visualization, and to capture time lapse and live stream the event to show attendees. With 6 cameras positioned throughout the 75,000 square foot technology exhibit, Sensera will livestream the latest and greatest in smart wearables, data visualization and interactivity, 3D printed machinery, drones and robotics.

"The connected job site is becoming a reality before our eyes. The Tech Experience exhibit will showcase some of the cutting-edge technologies being applied in construction such as Sensera Systems' innovative solar/wireless connected-site cameras. The Mission Control display provides a peek at the jobsite of the future highlighting the importance of integrating these technologies with a more seamless and interoperable data stream. -- Peggy Smedley, Editorial Director, Constructech and Connected World magazines.

Sensera’s next generation of innovative, self-powered construction cameras and software combine unrivaled flexibility and portability of integrated solar and smart power with connected intelligence. Designed, engineered and manufactured in the USA, Sensera positions its unique, patented and intuitive low-power technology with highly integrated engineering to offer the industry responsive, portable project documentation and monitoring without the hefty price tag found with traditional construction cameras.

Sensera Systems offers plug and play, self-powered, wireless cameras featuring 8MP HD images, DVR, time-lapse video and built-in cellular and WiFi connectivity. CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the perfect forum for Sensera to unveil its newest innovative camera and software solutions to monitor, document, promote and secure construction projects of any size, in any location.

Visit Sensera Systems at the Tech Experience exhibit and at Booth #S63407 for the opportunity to view live demonstrations of its site monitoring, security and surveillance solutions, including the latest additions to the turnkey MC series, which features DIY installation, all-time remote monitoring and management, live streaming, and time-lapse. The lightweight, entirely portable self-powered camera system features an integrated, rechargeable Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery pack and 3G/4G/LTE data transfer, making this the perfect solution for job sites with limited or no access to power and internet.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Sensera Systems' cloud-based, remote management platform. Packed with robust, easy-to-use features, the Software as a Service provides unique and innovative tools to monitor, document and promote projects of all sizes from any web-enabled device, including smartphones, tablets and PCs. Enhancing the benefits of its intelligent camera technology, the platform gives users access to high-quality video for real-time management, detailed documentation, custom administration and camera scheduling and to website and social sharing tools for instantly sharing time-lapse movies and showcasing projects.

About Sensera Systems

Based in Golden, Colorado, Sensera Systems designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for intelligent, integrated remote monitoring, sensing and security across multiple industries including construction, security, industrial automation, oil & gas, agriculture, and law enforcement. Recognized by the industry with multiple awards for innovation and impact, Sensera’s patented MultiSense™ Platform and solar-powered, wireless camera products provide intuitive ease of use, remote, flexible access, high functionality, and low cost through intelligent energy use, tightly integrated hardware and cloud-based monitoring.