● Kofax®, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business, will feature digital transformation evangelist Brian Solis as guest keynote speaker at this year’s Kofax Inspire Conference. In his talk, entitled Jumpstart Your Digital Transformation Journey, Solis will share his vision and experience to help Inspire attendees understand how digital transformation (DX) initiatives can propel their organizations forward in the age of the connected customer.

● A digital analyst and futurist, Solis has studied and influenced the effects of emerging technology on business, marketing and culture. His research and best-selling books help organizations better understand the relationship between the evolution of technology and its impact on business and society as well as the role each of us play.

● Registration is open for this year’s Inspire Conference which will take place at Music City Center in Nashville, TN, from April 23-26, 2017. The event agenda includes 130 sessions covering Kofax, Perceptive and ReadSoft products and solutions, real-world best practice use cases, and keynotes from leading industry analyst firms including Forrester, Celent, Keypoint Intelligence and Doculabs. The Brian Solis Keynote will take place on Tuesday morning, April 24. Cost for a conference pass is $1,295.

● The event also offers a number of networking opportunities, including the Welcome Reception and the Music City Center Customer & Partner Appreciation Party.

● The Inspire Resource Room will be available to attendees throughout the conference, offering hands-on access to products and members of the Kofax Research and Development, Educational Services, Professional Services and Support Services teams.

● To register for Inspire 2017 and access special hotel rates, visit the Inspire 2017 website at http://www.inspire2017.com.

● The Inspire Customer and Partner Awards celebrate projects that use Kofax, Perceptive or ReadSoft technology to better engage with customers, improve service, and streamline information workflow for reduced costs and additional competitive advantage. Nominations are judged by a select panel of experts and must be submitted with supporting documentation online or via email to inspire(at)kofax(dot)com on or before March 13, 2017. There is no fee to enter and additional rules may apply.

“X marks the spot where people are the ‘X-factor’ in DX. As such, everything – from touch points and processes to front- and back-end systems – has to have a soul,” said Brian Solis, Principal Analyst, Altimeter, a Prophet company and Inspire 2017 keynote speaker. “Kofax lives and breathes this mantra, connecting its technology to positive experiences. At the conference, I’ll expand on this focus, sharing how to build bridges with technology to create more meaningful customer experiences and forge more valuable relationships.”

“Our annual Inspire Conference gives customers and partners an exclusive opportunity to gain in depth insight into our products, learn how customers are implementing our solutions to achieve their objectives and network with industry experts and their peers,” said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “The addition of Brian Solis to the Inspire 2017 lineup rounds out an already robust educational agenda to help our customers jumpstart their digital transformation journeys.”

About Kofax

Kofax is a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business. Success in the First Mile can dramatically improve the customer experience, greatly reduce operating costs and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax software and solutions provide a rapid return on investment to more than 25,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, higher education, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax markets its solutions via a direct sales and service organization, along with a global network of more than 1,000 authorized partners in more than 70 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

