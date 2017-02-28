HealthyYOU Vending Observes American Heart Month During February

Heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions.

February is American Heart Month sponsored by The American Heart Association. American Heart Month is a time for everyone to reaffirm their commitment to improving cardiovascular health for themselves, their families and their communities.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women. Every year, one in four deaths are caused by heart disease. Nearly half of all Americans have at least one risk factor for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, obesity, physical inactivity or an unhealthy diet. Risk also increases with age. However, heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions.

Over the past several decades, we have learned much about factors that contribute to heart disease, how to monitor those triggers and ways to treat and prevent them. We know that individuals can live longer and better lives by refraining from tobacco use, maintaining an optimal blood pressure and a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

Individuals can make a big difference in their heart health by taking these small steps during the month of February and beyond.



Schedule a visit with your doctor to talk about heart health. It’s important to schedule regular check-ups even if you think you are not sick.

Add exercise to your daily routine. Start out small by walking for 15 minutes, three times a week. Gradually increase your exercise/activity time each week.

Increase healthy eating. Cook heart-healthy meals at home at least three times each week and reduce the sodium in your favorite recipes.

Take steps to quit smoking. If you currently smoke, quitting can cut your risk for heart disease and stroke.

Take medication as prescribed. Talk with your doctor about the importance of high blood pressure and cholesterol medications.

