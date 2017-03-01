We’re very grateful to have once again been included in this year’s winner’s circle. It is reflective of all the hard work we put into our client engagements and are humbled to receive the recognition of the Stevie Awards and their panel of judges.

Janek Performance Group has won two Silver Stevie® Awards; one for Sales Training Practice of the Year and the other for Sales Consulting Practice of the Year in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world’s leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business Awards℠ and International Business Awards℠.

The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide, acting as preliminary judges. Entries were considered in more than 53 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Business Development Achievement of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers such as Janek Performance Group.

More than 75 members of several specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging earlier this month.

This is the third consecutive year Janek Performance Group has participated and won at the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. “We’re very grateful to have once again been included in this year’s winner’s circle” said Justin Zappulla, Managing Partner at Janek Performance Group. “It is reflective of all the hard work we put into our client engagements and are humbled to receive the recognition of the Stevie Awards and their panel of judges.”

“The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs,” said Michael Gallagher, Founder and President of the Stevie Awards. “The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted – sales, business development and customer service – to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations.”

Janek Performance Group offers industry-leading sales performance solutions based on forward-thinking research and continuous improvement across a variety of industries and sales platforms. Its team strives to remain at the forefront of best practices for top sales professionals in today’s highly competitive marketplace. This combination of ongoing research and the identification of best practices drive Janek’s world-class training programs and consulting services.

“As in previous years, the Stevie Awards Gala didn’t disappoint,” said Nick Kane, managing partner of Janek Performance Group. “It was a great evening and we’d very much like to thank everyone involved for staging such a wonderful event – the Stevie Awards organization, as well as their judges who evaluated a record number of submissions.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About Janek Performance Group

Janek Performance Group, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an industry leader in sales performance solutions. At its core, it is a forward-thinking research company, focused on the continual improvement of sales effectiveness and performance across a variety of industries and selling environments. As sales consultants and thought leaders, Janek strives to stay at the forefront of what truly works for top sales performers in today’s competitive marketplace. It is this combination of ongoing research and identified best practices that drive the development of world-class sales training courses and consulting processes. To learn more, visit http://www.janek.com or call 800-979-0079.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.