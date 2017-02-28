Zia Consulting to Sponsor the AIIM Conference 2017

Our solutions are as simple as email or your own shared drives, while still providing enterprise-class document and records management capabilities—including secure internal and external collaboration.

Zia Consulting, Inc., the leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture (IDC) business solutions, will exhibit at the annual AIIM conference in Orlando, March 13–16. At their booth, Zia will showcase content management and business process solutions designed to work with the tools employees already use in order to increase user adoption, decrease costs, and enhance information governance. With a focus on digital transformation, the AIIM event promises to be insightful with topics such as the future of enterprise content management, business process management improvements, and engaging your customers and employees.

The Zia Consulting booth will showcase the solutions they offer for end-to-end process automation. This includes:



Document capture from any source

OCR extraction and classification

Handwriting recognition with cloud scalability and enterprise security

Content management with compliance and collaboration

Solutions combine Ephesoft Smart Capture®, Captricity handwriting recognition, Alfresco ECM, and Activiti BPM. Throughout the booth, presentations, and demos, Zia will display their concept of Easy ECM.

“As content generation is growing exponentially in most organizations, users want ECM solutions that are simple to learn and use, easy to share, and allow them to continue to work in email and office applications,” said Mike Mahon, CEO and Co-Founder at Zia Consulting. “However, IT departments need ECM solutions that are secure, compliant, scalable, robust, and upgradable. Our solutions solve this corporate tug-of-war. They're as simple as email or your own shared drives, while still providing enterprise-class document and records management capabilities—including secure internal and external collaboration.”

On Wednesday, March 15 from 11:40am–12:25pm, Mike Mahon will speak on Unlocking the Power of Handwriting Recognition to Optimize Your Business Processes. For more information, or to register for AIIM, click here.

Zia Consulting delivers Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture (IDC) solutions addressing the needs of enterprises to better manage, process, and secure documents. Offerings tackle key issues of ECM user adoption and cost reduction through document automation and a desire for ECM and capture modernization including the cloud. Our vertical accelerators for insurance, mortgage, accounts payable, and more are utilized by some of the world's largest enterprises to deliver rapid ROI and enhanced governance.