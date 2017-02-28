ACEA Biosciences, a pioneer in cell analysis instrumentation and the development of novel pharmaceuticals for the treatment of chronic diseases, has announced Dr. Roger (Feng) Luo as the new Vice President of Global Clinical Development. With more than 15 years of clinical development experience with a number of multinational drug companies, Dr. Luo will now team with Dr. Li Xu, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Xiao Xu, President, to continue advancing the company’s lead drug candidate, AC0010. The drug candidate is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in both China and the US. A pyrrolopyrimidine-based irreversible inhibitor of the EGFR tyrosine kinase, AC0010 provides NSCLC patients with a new treatment alternative should first generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors fail to produce a durable response. Thus far, AC0010 has demonstrated efficacy, tolerability, and safety in clinical trials in both China and the U.S. Global clinical trials are slated for late 2017.

Before joining ACEA, Dr. Luo was Compound Development Team Lead, and Senior Leadership Member of Exploratory Medicine and Early Development at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Prior to JNJ, he was the Sr. Director of Early Clinical Development at Daiichi-Sankyo, and Head of the Tumor Pharmacology Group at Bristol-Myers Squibb. In total, Dr. Luo has participated in more than 20 oncology drug development trials around the globe, and has particular expertise in lung cancer therapeutics. “We are thrilled to have Roger join ACEA at this critical phase of the company’s history,” said Xiao Xu. “Roger’s experience and proficiency in drug development will be a major asset as we usher AC0010 through clinical trials.”

For more information about ACEA Biosciences, click here.

For further information please contact:

ACEA Biosciences, Inc.

Dr. Jeff Xue

Phone: +1 858 724 0928 x 3075

email: jxue(at)aceabio(dot)com