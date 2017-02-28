Receiving this important certification by the WBENC is an honor. We look forward to being a part of the WBENC community that promotes and fosters growth for women owned businesses, said Kerry Edgar, President and CEO of Starboard Medical Inc.

Starboard Medical Inc., a manufacturer of advanced, clinically differentiated IV catheter securement and temperature monitoring products for the acute and alternate care markets, today announced it has received national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council –West, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

WBENC’s national standard of certification provided by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council – West Certification Committee is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. By including women-owned businesses among their vendors, health systems, group purchasing organizations, corporations, and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier/vendor diversity programs.

“Receiving this important certification by the WBENC is an honor. We look forward to being a part of the WBENC community that promotes and fosters growth for women owned businesses,” said Kerry Edgar, President and CEO of Starboard Medical Inc.

About Starboard Medical, Inc.

Starboard Medical is an innovator in catheter securement and patient temperature management, focused on developing progressive product designs that significantly improve product performance, safety, and outcomes. Providing solutions for healthcare providers that enhance patient care and improve patient outcomes is our focus. The rapidly growing company provides clinically superior medical products, components, and sub-assemblies to the medical community. The Starboard Medical line of products features patent-protected technologies such as the Clik-FIX™ line of securement devices and the Clarisonus™ Plus Esophageal Stethoscope with listening device. Starboard Medical expects to launch two new securement products in 2017 from its aggressive product development efforts. Starboard Medical is headquartered in Yorba Linda, Ca. http://www.starboardmedical.com

About WBENC

The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council is the nation’s largest third party certifier of business owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is a resource for the thousands of U.S. companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC’s certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs. http://www.wbenc.org