Local advertising agency, Advanced Marketing Strategies, is heading the digital marketing efforts for this LPGA tournament. AMS President, Kathy Cunningham, says, “This is not your grandpa’s golf game! These ladies are powerful competitors, and San Diego golf enthusiasts will be amazed at the up close and personal access they will have to the action. Aviara is ranked one of the “Best Golf Clubs” and offers a picturesque setting! This is a unique opportunity for an un-crowded front row seat to watch world-class athletes right here in San Diego. Our online ad campaign will invite families, and those that have never been to a golf tournament, to come out and spend the day walking this beautiful golf course!”

Michele Marlo, Executive Creative Director, says, “We capitalized on the fact that high profile players Lydia Ko and Tiger Woods’ niece, Cheyenne Woods, are playing in the tournament. Moreover, we featured crowd favorites, Paula Creamer, Stacy Lewis, and Lexi Thompson to draw attention to the event.”

Tickets are now on sale for this event and start at just $20. VIP Golf Packages are also available with the purchase of a hospitality suite or clubhouse package. All military personnel with Military ID and their families receive free Daily General Admission. Those looking for things to do with the family are in luck because children 17 & under get in free with a ticketed adult. To purchase tickets, go to: https://www.cuetoems.com/kia_2017/tickets.aspx

ABOUT THE LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association is one of the longest-running women's professional sports associations in the world. Founded in 1950 the organization has grown from its roots as a playing tour into a non-profit organization involved in every facet of golf. The LPGA Tour and the LPGA Teaching & Club Professionals (T&CP) comprise the backbone of what has become the premier women's professional sports organization in the world today. The LPGA maintains a strong focus on charity through its tournaments, its grassroots junior and women's programs, and the formation of The LPGA Foundation. The LPGA is under the guidance of Commissioner Michael Whan and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

ABOUT ADVANCED MARKETING STRATEGIES

Incorporated in 1991, San Diego-based Advanced Marketing Strategies is proud to have provided twenty-five years of strategy based, result oriented marketing solutions that have increased traffic, sales, and profits for large consumer clients. Over the years, we have developed fully integrated traditional and digital campaigns for IKEA, Mossy Automotive, Soboba Casino, Quechan Casino Resort, Bekins A-1 Movers, McMillan Homes, Point Loma Credit Union, LPGA Kia Classic, and others. Learn more about AM Strategies by visiting http://www.am-strategies.com/

