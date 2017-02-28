Conga Connect 2017 Agenda and Sponsors Unveiled

Conga’s first-ever user conference will feature more than 30 general sessions and breakout sessions led by executives and practitioners from leading global companies.

Conga, an application provider for businesses looking to optimize their CRM investments, today announced the initial lineup of speakers and sponsors for the inaugural Conga Connect User Conference, set to take place March 7-9th at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando.

In addition to keynote addresses from New York Times best-selling author Sally Hogshead and Conga CEO Matthew Schiltz, DocuSign CTO Grant Peterson will deliver a session entitled “How To Focus on Innovation and Challenge the Status Quo,” outlining his experience of taking the act of signing contracts from physical to virtual. Will Spendlove, vice president of marketing, Salesforce Quote-to-Cash (QTC), will present “The Next Evolution in Business: Quote to Cash,” sharing how the QTC process connects a customer’s intent to buy to a company’s realization of revenue, encompassing the entirety of its sales, contract and customer relationship lifecycles.

Bringing together the Conga community, Conga Connect will host hundreds of Conganeers who will engage with experts and leading users to discuss the future of Conga, hear real-world use cases and share strategies and best practices for getting the most out of the business-accelerating technology.

Conga’s first-ever user conference will feature more than 30 general sessions and breakout sessions led by executives and practitioners from leading global companies. The three-day event will feature three tracks: Sales, Efficiency, and Contracts. Dozens of dynamic speakers will lead conversations within each of those three pillars via presentations, panels and breakout sessions. Topics will span technical and business themes, ranging from technology trends and customer success stories to product deep-dives. Sponsors of the event include Adobe, Appirio, DocuSign, Periscope, SharinPix, and Traction OnDemand.

“Conga Connect will give people the chance to discuss new ideas, innovation and the importance of challenging the status quo to transform a business,” said Grant Peterson, CTO of DocuSign. “We look forward to connecting with Conga’s engaged community of partners and customers using technology like DocuSign to increase visibility and automate time-sensitive processes to accelerate sales.”

The conference will also feature robust learning opportunities via live Conga U courses, giving attendees all-access training and course credit without online class requirements and in-depth testing.

All Conga Connect 2017 attendees will also receive free admission to Universal Studios Marvel Island on the evening of Wednesday, March 8.

The full agenda for Conga Connect 2017 can be found here. Additionally, the first 50 people to register will receive $300 off their registration fee with code “PRConga17.” To register, visit: http://www.regonline.com/registration/Checkin.aspx?EventID=1901985

