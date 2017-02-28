Swagit Productions, LLC Powers Meridian Township Video Streaming

Live and On-Demand Video Streaming Powered by Swagit Productions Meridian Township’s and HOMTV’s dedication to transparency and citizen engagement makes it easy for us to provide specialized solutions.

Meridian Township, Michigan is partnering with Swagit Productions LLC for live and on-demand video streaming of board meetings, commission meetings, public service announcements and specialty content. In addition, Swagit is providing closed captioning for archived on-demand meetings.

Residents and interested parties are able to view live Meridian Township meetings and and on-demand with closed captioning via all platforms capable of video playback - including desktop computers, laptops, smart phones and tablets. Citizens can view meetings for Meridian’s Township Board, Planning Commission, Zoning Board, Park Commission, Environmental Commission and other original programming.

“Meridian Township’s and HOMTV’s dedication to transparency and citizen engagement makes it easy for us to provide specialized solutions,” says Natascha Ross, Swagit’s Northeast Territory Sales Representative. “What’s even more thrilling is there are great things yet to come for Meridian in 2017.”

Meridian’s live video stream and on-demand closed captioned meetings are paired with an indexed agenda that makes it a breeze for a viewer to jump to topics or agenda items that are most relevant to them. By increasing transparency and accessibility, Meridian is taking a step forward in increasing their level and reputation as an open-government municipality.

About Swagit Productions, LLC

Swagit Productions, LLC based in Dallas, TX provides hands-free video streaming® and broadcast solutions to local, state and federal government agencies. Swagit pioneered the COSMOS™ Broadcast System – a complete package of PTZ (Pan, Tilt and Zoom) cameras and professional video-switching equipment that enables any client to fully outsource the production, operation and distribution of HD or SD multi-camera broadcasts for public meetings. Swagit’s progressive online, mobile and social platform solutions include the Extensible Automated Streaming Engine (EASE™): a hands-free webcasting® system for public meeting indexing, agenda integration, archiving, on-demand playback and the innovative sound search™. Swagit’s focus is on emerging technology and relevant avenues of distribution – for example, Swagit’s PEG (Public, Education and Government Access) portal and app featuring HD viewing, social media integration and on-trend resident engagement. To request a personalized demo, visit http://www.swagit.com/demo.