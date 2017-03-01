California Alternative Investments Association As California continues its exponential growth as an alternative investing hub, we have expanded our mandate to represent the interests of, and foster growth and collaboration among, the alternative investment community in the state.

The California Hedge Fund Association (CHFA) announced that it has adopted CalALTs as its new brand name. The 1,200 member organization, which focuses on fostering growth and advancing the development of California’s alternative investment community, rebranded in response to the strong demand from a broader group of alternative investment managers and a new focus on bringing together and serving a wide range of alternative investment managers across the state of California and beyond.

“As California continues its exponential growth as an alternative investing hub, we have expanded our mandate to represent the interests of, and foster growth and collaboration among, the alternative investment community in the state,” CalALTs President Jason Gerlach said. “The lines between hedge funds and other alternative asset classes like private equity are no longer clear, and we have found that managers across the investment spectrum are facing similar challenges, and that it is critical for them to foster meaningful relationships with their peers.”

The alternative investment community in California currently includes over 1,000 firms with approximately $1 trillion in assets under management. California is a strong and growing venue for alternative investment firms, who are attracted to the state due to its legacy of innovation, access to the intellectual capital of top academic institutions, deep pool of talent, and proximity to global investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

CalALTs members include representatives from large, well-established organizations to emerging hedge funds, private equity firms, venture capital firms and other alternative and traditional asset management firms. Other members represent industries that provide services to alternative investment managers, including accounting, law, brokerage, technology and more.

In the year ahead, CalALTs will focus on membership collaboration through hosting educational events such as ALTSLA and numerous networking events such as its long running Las Vegas and Southern California Socials. The organization will also focus on education and best practices for alternative investment managers through content and information provided on its website and social media channels. A newly published 2017 investment landscape outlook and guide to key issues can be found on CalALTs website.

About CalALTs:

The California Alternative Investments Association "CalALTs" is a not-for-profit organization whose 1,2000 members include alternative asset managers, investors and service providers who are dedicated to the continuing evolution of the alternative asset management industry in California. CalALTs fosters meaningful connections among its members and a vast network of thought leaders, influencers and peers who share investment ideas, best practices and industry intelligence that drive tomorrow’s success. The organization hosts educational and networking events for members, and its digital and social platforms provide members with the relationships, information, and opportunities to generate better outcomes. For more information, please visit http://www.calalts.org or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter @CalALTs.