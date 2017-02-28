Look Listen Achieves Xamarin Premier Partner Status

By architecting mobile solutions with Xamarin, we are able to minimize redundancies in code, release with uniform deployment, and extend/enhance projects seamlessly on all major device platforms.

Look Listen, a full-service digital marketing agency, announced it will be adding its name to Xamarin’s Premier Consulting Partner list. This initiative will elevate Look Listen’s development work with clients around the globe utilizing Microsoft’s Xamarin for Visual Studio, which helps developers build cross-platform native iOS, Android and Windows apps with a shared codebase.

“We are excited to have Look Listen’s innovative digital experience in using Xamarin to deliver great mobile experiences for their clients,” stated Greg Urquart, Senior Director, Xamarin Partner Sales. “We look forward to working with Look Listen to further support their delivery of intelligent apps to their clients.”

As a member of Xamarin’s Premier Consulting Partner Program, Look Listen will join local, national and multi-regional organizations with certified mobile expertise to deliver mobile solutions to the markets they serve.

“Our Xamarin expertise allows for streamlined application development to multiple mobile devices,” said Steven Burns, Vice President of Development at Look Listen. “By architecting mobile solutions with Xamarin, we are able to minimize redundancies in code, release with uniform deployment, and extend/enhance projects seamlessly on all major device platforms."

About Look Listen

Look Listen is an independent, full-service digital agency with offices in Atlanta, Georgia and Denver, Colorado. Recognized as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. (#408 on the Inc. 500 in 2015), we have Centers of Excellence in Performance Media, Marketing Automation and IoT, and work across a spectrum of disciplines ranging from digital advertising to custom software engineering. We have a track record of working with global enterprises and mid-market companies in growth mode to innovate within existing products and services or ideating new offerings. Together with our clients, we Make Ideas Matter.

