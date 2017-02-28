Non-GMO Project Verified Gaining the Non-GMO Project Verified seal serves as an additional ‘stamp of approval’ that best practices for GMO avoidance are used whether for our natural or organic ingredients.

Leading ingredient supplier RIBUS, has earned the Non-GMO Project Verified status for its rice-based natural and organic alternatives to synthetic ingredients. Its products - Nu-BAKE®, Nu-FLAC®, Nu-FLOW®, and Nu-RICE®, - are widely used to replace synthetic ingredients such as silicon dioxide and magnesium stearate in the food, beverage, pet, and dietary supplements sectors. While all US rice is non-GMO, the growing consumer interest in “GMO-free” products plus the number of companies requesting the seal to avoid international prohibitions on GMO ingredients made the Non-GMO Project Verified certification a natural choice.

“Use of RIBUS’ ingredients enable companies to remove chemistry lab-sounding words and provide clean label terms such as ‘rice extract’ to consumers, while enabling the same functionality and quality,” says Steve Peirce, RIBUS president. “Gaining the Non-GMO Project Verified seal serves as an additional ‘stamp of approval’ that best practices for GMO avoidance are used whether for our natural or organic ingredients.”

Nu-MAG™ is the newest addition to the RIBUS portfolio. Last fall, the company launched the ingredient which can replace magnesium stearate and stearic acid, synthetic ingredients previously considered vital in making dietary supplements, but prohibited in organic products. Nu-MAG™ provides tablet and capsule manufacturers the required lubrication, while also enabling clean label statements. The ingredient is being tested by companies in the US and around the world, and is in the process of gaining the Non-GMO Project Verified certification.

RIBUS saw continued double-digit growth company-wide in 2016, with particularly rapid growth in the dietary supplements sector. To accommodate that growth, the company hired Steve Dybdal as RIBUS’ Supply Chain Manager. Dybdal has over 15 years of dietary supplement experience in production, formulations, and operations management with a leading nutraceutical contract manufacturer.

The RIBUS team is attending both the March 8 SCIFTS Supplier’s Night Expo (booth 1311) in Anaheim, CA, as well as Engredea(booth 530) March 8-12. In addition, Steve Peirce will present on the Natural Products ExpoWest panel, "Innovation in Clean Label Formulations," Wednesday, March 8, at 11:45 a.m. in the Marriott Grand Salon G.

RIBUS will also be speaking and/or exhibiting at the following events in 2017:

1. Petfood Forum in Kansas City, MO. April 3-5

2. VitaFoods Europe – Geneva, Switzerland. May 9-11

3. IFT – Las Vegas, NV. June 26-28

4. Supply Side West – Las Vegas, NV. September 27-28

5. Food Ingredients Europe – Frankfurt, Germany. November 28-30

About RIBUS: St. Louis, MO-based RIBUS is the global leader in natural and organic rice-based alternatives to synthetic ingredients. The company produces non-GMO, natural, organic, vegan, and gluten-free ingredients, and its team of brokers and distributors includes over 100 sales representatives around the world. RIBUS is a member of the Organic Trade Association’s Organic Supplements Council.