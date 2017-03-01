New Plush Animal JAWESOME HATS From Elope Sink Their Teeth Into 2017

elope, Inc. announces four new additions to the unisize plush elope Originals JAWESOME HATS line for 2017. A Hammerhead Shark, Dragon, Wolf, and Light-Up Angler Fish will join elope’s T-Rex Hat as part of their animal-inspired novelty head wear. The company named the hats for the toothy fabric jaws that frame a wearer’s face.

“It’s our mission to share happiness and wear happiness, and the Jawesome Hats definitely make people laugh,” said CEO Kevin Johnson. “Our T-Rex Hat made an appearance in the movie Jurassic World, and we started thinking about how much fun it would be to see more of our favorite animals running around in the wild.”

“We’re tapping into our historical strengths with these intricate cut-and-sew head wear choices,” added Johnson.

“Most manufacturers don’t want to take on the production challenges that our team solved. For example, look at our Light-Up Angler Fish—the deep sea lure of the fish glows a bright blue when you turn on the LED light that our designers put in the secret pocket. It’ll be fantastic at parties!”

The expanded line of Jawesome Hats met with a warm response from elope’s product development and retail partners at both the 2017 Halloween and Party Expo and Toy Fair New York. "We're pleased with the excitement from our costume and gift shop buyers and our toy buyers," said Johnson.

elope Original Jawesome Hats are unisized to fit most adults and kids ages three and up. Each plush style features an interior secret pocket and size adjuster for smaller heads. With a suggested retail price of $24.95, the elope hats will be available online and through specialty toy, gift, and costume retailers in May of 2017.

For more information, visit elope.com/jawesome

About elope Inc.

In 1993, elope's founders created an enterprise dedicated to a vision of inclusive happiness: everybody's laughing on planet earth (e.l.o.p.e). Still family owned and operated, elope is headquartered in Colorado Springs, USA and specializes in hats, glasses, costumes, toys, dress-up accessories and other whimsical wearables that spread joy and laughter through socially responsible business practices. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes worldwide both under their own brand and under fan-favorite licenses that include Disney, Doctor Who, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, Dr. Seuss, Hasbro, Harry Potter, and Where's Waldo.