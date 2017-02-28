StayInTouch’s innovative Rover solution, combined with our iCMP mobile smart terminals, makes it easy for hoteliers to bring the check-in and check-out process directly to the guest, making it a much more personal experience.

StayNTouch, an innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for hotels, is happy to announce a new integration between Rover™, its cloud-based property management system (PMS) and Ingenico Group, the global leader in seamless payment.

StayNTouch integrates with the Ingenico Group’s iCMP mobile smart terminal to make check-in and check-out faster and easier for hotel guests. Combined with StayNTouch Rover™, the Ingenico Group device supports all payment methods, including EMV chip & PIN, EMV chip & sign, magstripe and NFC/contactless, and is used to encode guest room keys. Customer solutions in place see the device physically paired with a tablet running the property management software, allowing hotel staff to meet the guest wherever they are in order to take payment and make keys. This mobility is helping to transform the hotel service model and has become a differentiator for many hotels.

“Simplifying the process for check in and check out is very important for creating a positive guest experience,” said Scott Tubbs, chief revenue officer for Ingenico Group. “StayInTouch’s innovative Rover solution, combined with our iCMP mobile smart terminals, makes it easy for hoteliers to bring the check-in and check-out process directly to the guest, making it a much more personal experience.”

“We recommend and use Ingenico Group’s devices because they are small, light, affordable, and employ point-to-point encryption,” said Jos Schaap, CEO and Founder of StayNTouch. “The integration means that hotels can execute on their vision for a mobile staff and guest experience quickly and easily.”

