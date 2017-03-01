The So Cal Group, a leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition, was recognized as one of The 2017 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Across the nation, companies have been competing to be recognized with this prestigious honor.

This is the third time The So Cal Group has been recognized as one of The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. The firm has built a reputation as a team who consistently exceeds client expectations, and also for providing continued business education for their employees through their Leadership Development Program.

“The real key is our people. We work hard to attract the best and brightest in the industry, and do everything in our power to give them all the tools necessary to succeed,” said Tedford Picha, President of The So Cal Group. “In doing so our people are able to thrive, and in turn we continue to make positive strides year in and year out.”

Organizations participating in the contest are assessed by an independent research firm based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

"Our mission is to become a global leader in the outsourced sales industry by taking a genuine and passionate interest in the growth of our people and our clients," Picha said. “We feel that this constant commitment to our mission statement that we've lived by since we opened in 2008, has been and will continue to be our secret to success.”

The So Cal Group has recently partnered with one of the nation's leading technology companies in the business communication sector, and has begun sales campaign expansion into 20 additional markets. They also entered the renewable energy space last year, and are currently building out a commercial energy solutions division, with plans to expand into multiple markets by the end of 2017.

For more information on The So Cal Group, please visit their company website: http://www.socalgroupinc.com, learn more about their Leadership Development Program: https://www.socalgroupeducation.com/ and check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SoCalGroup.