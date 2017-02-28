Christian Payne is the 2016 AMA Supermoto West lightweight Champion The AMA Supermoto racers will be blasting right through the campground

AMA Supermoto, a high-energy race hybrid, will bring Sturgis Buffalo Chip® campers face to face with the ultimate “through-the-streets” style racing on Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. Spectators watching in both the amphitheater and at surrounding campsites will be able to get an up-close view of all the action as AMA Supermoto competitors take their battle through the Chip’s amphitheater and around some of the surrounding streets in the campground prior to the night’s concert performances as part of the Chip’s Moto Stampede.

Supermoto, a sport that grew from the TV series “Superbikers,” is a cross-discipline event in which road racers, dirt trackers and moto crossers compete on a unique track that combines pavement and dirt built for jumps, high speeds and back-it-in sliding turn maneuvers.

“The AMA Supermoto racers will be blasting right through the campground,” said Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “The unique nature of the track will allow people to see the action up close and possibly without even leaving their campsite.”

The Motorcycle Industry’s Most Concentrated Series of Events

To date the 2017 Buffalo Chip’s Moto Stampede schedule includes:

Friday, Aug. 4 – Dirt Riot Off-road Trials

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Dirt Riot Off-road Racing

Sunday, Aug. 6 – AMA Pro Racing sanctioned American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT presented by Indian Motorcycle

Wednesday, Aug. 9 - Roland Sands Design’s Super Hooligan Races presented by Indian Motorcycle

Wednesday, Aug. 9 - Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John

Thursday, Aug. 10 - Doug Danger’s World Record Rattlesnake Jump on Evel Knievel’s 1972 Harley-Davidson XR750

Friday, Aug. 11 – AMA Supermoto West Racing

Saturday, Aug. 12 – AMA Supermoto West Racing

Nine nights of world-class concerts including George Thorogood and Destroyers and the Doobie Brothers will top off the action. More exciting motorsport and concert announcements are expected soon.

Those interested can get more information and purchase passes at BuffaloChip.com. Those who sign up for the Buffalo Chip’s newsletter, the Sturgis Rider News, will be the first to receive upcoming announcements.

More info about AMA Supermoto can be found at http://www.SupermotoUSA.com.

High resolution images can be found by clicking here.

About AMA Supermoto West:

AMA Supermoto West is the Premier Pro-Am Supermoto racing series in the West, operating a full schedule of Championship events at a variety of venues in the US.

The series is managed by Supermoto USA, founded in 2001.

About The Sturgis Buffalo Chip

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip® is the Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling®. It is the world’s first and leading entertainment destination for the motorcycle enthusiast and 2017 South Dakota Excellence in Tourism Innovation award winner. Since 1981, the venue’s high-profile, nine-day festival, known as The Best Party Anywhere®, remains one of the world’s most televised and longest running independent music festivals. Located three miles east of Sturgis, SD on 600 creek-fed acres, it offers eight stages of entertainment, a swimming hole, bars, mouth-watering food, showers, cabins, RVs, camping and more to visitors traveling from all corners of the world. The Chip's concerts are free with camping and the 2017 Motorcycles as Art exhibition titled, “Old Iron/Young Blood” is free to the public. More details are available at http://www.BuffaloChip.com.