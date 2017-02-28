The debut of Press & Click is the result of extensive engineering and testing, where quality is an absolute, and value is a necessity, in an area that rarely sees change, but impacts everyone.

Stor-All Solutions, a division of Misco Home & Garden and a leading provider of innovative food storage containers, announces the debut of its patented Press & Click line of products at booth N6455 at the International Home and Housewares Show from March 19-22, 2017.

With its easy to use one-touch click mechanism, these air- and watertight containers both preserve and extend food freshness, while also reducing the risk of oxidation. The heat resistant push component also serves as handles, making it easy to remove the container after microwaving a meal or snack, from soup to a pre-prepared gourmet meal.

Press & Click has an iconic design, which prevents spills or messes. That benefit, in addition to its safety as a BPA-free plastic alternative, makes this product versatile for a multitude of uses – from freezer storage to microwaving. Another benefit of the Press & Click design is that it does not warp or change shape when cleaned on the top rack of a dishwasher.

The debut of Press & Click is the result of extensive engineering and testing, where quality is an absolute, and value is a necessity, in an area that rarely sees change, but impacts everyone. The Press & Click line joins the other Stor-All Solutions’ products, each designed with the user in mind.

“We continue to reinvent the way consumers can quickly – and effectively – store all types of foods and items. Press & Click is the latest example of our commitment to excellence, in which we offer a simple, secure, one-touch solution. Press & Click complements our existing series of products, all of which enjoy critical and commercial success,” says Alex Missry, COO of Stor-All Solutions, a division of Misco Home & Garden.

Press & Click and the complete line of Stor-All Solutions’ storage products can be seen online at http://www.storallsolutions.com and are available at online providers like Amazon, Target.com, Walmart.com, and a wealth of other retail anchors.

About Stor-All Solutions

Headquartered in Dunellen, New Jersey, Stor-All Solutions is a division of Misco Home & Garden. The company’s storage containers combine form and function, delivering reliable preservation of otherwise perishable foods. For more information, visit http://www.storallsolutions.com.