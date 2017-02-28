Now, with the addition of two international museums, our dream is further realized.”

It’s time to play! Imagination Playground, LLC, creators of the breakthrough play space concept that encourages child-directed, unstructured free play, is excited to announce the launch of its Spring 2017 Learn & Play Tour.

Making stops at children’s museums throughout North America, the Learn & Play Tour invites educators and parents to observe the power of unstructured, free play and witness first-hand the creativity of children as they create with Imagination Playground’s Big Blue Blocks.

With the successful event at Kidspace Children’s Museum this past weekend, Imagination Playground is excited to announce more stops on their Spring Learn & Play tour including: Children’s Museum of Houston, Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose, Miami Children’s Museum, Brooklyn Children’s Museum, Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Bay Area Discovery Museum, Seattle Children’s Museum, Minnesota Children’s Museum, Kohl Children’s Museum, Chicago Children’s Museum, Boston Children’s Museum, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and Please Touch Museum.

In addition to the U.S. dates, Imagination Playground is especially pleased to announce its first ever international tour stops with Ontario Science Centre in Toronto, and Papalote Museum in Mexico City.

Imagination Playground President David Krishock conveyed his excitement about the growth of the program, “I have watched our tour grow from a handful of museum partners to 17. We have amazing partnerships with some of the nation’s finest museums that share our vision to promote play, educate and build communities. Now, with the addition of two international museums, our dream is further realized.”

Parents and teachers can learn more about the tour and RSVP for specific events at http://www.imaginationplayground.com/mission/learn-play-tour.html.

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world. For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com