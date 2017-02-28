Faviana Celebrates the Oscars with Fashion's It-Girls

Happy Oscars Monday!

Last night, Sunday, February 26, Faviana celebrated the 2017 Oscar Red Carpet with the most exclusive names in fashion along with host, weWoreWhat's Danielle Bernstein. The East Coast's premier Oscars Red Carpet Viewing Party on the rooftop lounge at 75 Wall Street was quite a success. Attendees included Stassi Schroeder, Andi Dorfman, Kristen Teakman, Sonja Morgan, Violetta Komyshan, Elisa Johnson, Samaria Smith amongst many other.

The question no longer stands, "What do fashion's influencers do on Oscar's night" because they all gathered at the Faviana Clubhouse to chat about the trends and who they can't wait to see on the red carpet!

These girls snacked on custom treats like decadent cake pops, gold dusted popcorn, and sipped on signature cocktails while discussing all the new style trends that hit the red carpet last night. This included off the shoulder styles, midi length gowns, and an old Hollywood glamour gold color story.

Check out all the photos from the East Coast's premier Oscars Red Carpet Viewing Party here: BFA

