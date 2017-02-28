SYNLawn® Introduces New Biobased Synthetic Turf

SYNRenew synthetic turf manufactured with polyethylene fibers made from sugarcane. "Environmental stewardship is one of our core values, which is reflected in our practices,” said George Neagle, SYNLawn’s vice president of sales and marketing.

SYNLawn is paving the way for the future by introducing a new biobased and environmentally renewable polyethylene (PE) product made from Brazilian sugar cane that is sustainably grown under some of the strictest environmental, social, and industrial practices in the world.

SYNRenew® synthetic turf combines soy-based polyurethane BioCel™ and EnviroLoc™ backing technology with polyethylene fibers made from sugarcane technology to produce a new and completely biobased synthetic turf product.

According to industry manufacturers, it is nine times as efficient to derive ethanol from sugarcane as from corn, and four-and-a-half times as efficient compared to ethanol derived from sugar beets. Even more striking is the fact that the manufacturing of one pound of petroleum-based polyethylene releases 5.5 lbs. of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere—whereas the plants used to create the same amount of sugarcane-based polyethylene can capture that same amount of the greenhouse gas during a typical 18 month growing season. And because of the short growing season, sugarcane is highly renewable.

"We are very excited about this amazing technology that makes it possible to produce polyethylene out of renewable resources such as sugarcane. As we see global consumer demand for biobased products expanding, we will continue to expand our green, sustainable product offerings. We have also taken great care to ensure that the food chain is not negatively affected by our industrial use of this resource,” said David Calhoun, SYNLawn Product Manager.

As a lifestyle brand, SYNLawn’s goal is to help educate consumers on why artificial grass is a great option to reduce and save water, as well as eliminate the use of harmful chemicals when it comes to landscaping applications. By using highly renewable biobased products, SYNLawn has set themselves apart from their competitors by offering products that make a positive environmental impact without sacrificing quality.

About SYNLawn®: As the industry innovator on synthetic grass for landscape solutions, SYNLawn uses exclusive yarn technologies to produce products for synthetic landscape, golf, pet and playground systems. Because SYNLawn is plant-based, it is 100-percent recyclable and boasts the only USDA-certified, bio-based artificial turf products in the industry. As a vertically integrated manufacturer, SYNLawn offers customers the highest quality products, competitive prices and the most genuine and strongest manufacturer warranty of 15 years. With the company's continued growth, SYNLawn now has more than 75 locations internationally.

For more information on SYNLawn, please visit http://www.synlawn.com