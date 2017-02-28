Terbine is working with Voyomotive to provide the first wide-scale collection and distribution of car-generated sensor data that will be made freely available to researchers.

Voyomotive, LLC, developers of VOYO, the world’s most advanced connected car technology, is excited to announce a new joint initiative with Terbine to curate and make available the advanced vehicle data available from the VOYO connected car device from vehicles driven on US roads and highways. This data will initially be made available free of charge to third parties seeking to use it for research purposes.

Modern cars are increasingly equipped with a wide array of sensors that enable them to act as rolling data probes, however the information collected by vehicles is largely out of reach to third parties. The need for location-based sensor data is critical to evaluating constantly changing driving conditions that affect driver safety and traffic management, but to date, retrieving, aggregating, and making available data from large quantities of vehicles has been restricted by proprietary standards used by auto manufacturers. Now that this tremendous amount of information is available through Voyomotive’s VOYO controller, it must be described, indexed, and administered in a manner that is useable for data scientists, engineers, software developers, and government administrators. This is exactly what Terbine’s commercial-grade data curation system is designed to do.

“VOYO is the most advanced telematics controller of its kind that can access and analyze terabytes of vehicle data,” said Peter Yorke, CEO of Voyomotive. “This information is normally used by VOYO apps to increase driver safety, convenience, and improve vehicle security and fuel efficiency. We are excited to be working with our partners at Terbine to make VOYO’s vehicle data available for the benefit of researchers, universities, and urban planners.”

Terbine is bringing together enormous quantities of sensor data being generated by the Internet of Things (IoT). With an initial focus on Intelligent Transportation, Terbine is working with Voyomotive to provide the first wide-scale collection and distribution of car-generated sensor data that will be made freely available to researchers.

“We’re excited about the potential for this VOYO-sourced data in a myriad of important applications,” said Terbine CEO David Knight. “This is the beginning of what will eventually lead to our handling data moving from and to self-driving cars and smart city ecosystems.”

Vehicle data will be collected by Voyomotive’s telematics controller, VOYO, which plugs into the OBD-II port of any vehicle built since 1996. The data reported by VOYO will be taken from cars driven across the United States and include a wide range of makes, models, and years. All data will be anonymized such that no identifying information on the vehicle, driver, or owner is included. Terbine’s cloud-based system will then add a rich metadata layer including the time and location at which it was acquired. The parameters monitored include those related to weather such as barometric pressure, ambient temperature, windshield wiper activation, and rain detection sensors. Safety related data monitored includes the activation of ABS, stability and traction control systems, use of headlights/fog lights, and changes in steering wheel angle. Terbine will make the aggregated and indexed datasets available via both its web interface (http://www.terbine.io) and the Terbine API, which can be used to interface with virtually any analytics system or IoT platform. Bonafide research organizations will be granted access to the datasets at no charge for a limited period.

“Vehicle-generated data will be the enabler for many new applications across a range of industries, and efforts such as this pave the way towards the eventuality of fully connected, self-piloting consumer and commercial mobility,” said Kersten Heineke, Partner at McKinsey & Company specializing in the automotive industry. “We forecast that car data monetization at a global scale might exceed 400 billion US dollars within the next fifteen years.”

For more information about Voyomotive and the VOYO connected car device visit http://www.voyomotive.com and for more information about Terbine, please visit http://www.terbine.com.

About Voyomotive

Voyomotive’s automotive technologies increase vehicle safety, security, convenience and fuel efficiency. With headquarters based in San Francisco and an R&D facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Voyomotive is developing a line of proprietary hardware, software and cloud based services that can be connected to a vehicle in minutes with no technical skills required. The VOYO product line focuses on consumer applications. The Passport line will provide hardware and software to fleets comprised of passenger vehicles as well as light- and heavy-duty trucks. For more information about Voyomotive and the VOYO connected car device visit http://www.voyomotive.com

About Terbine:

Terbine is the first large-scale commercial-grade system designed to curate the world’s IoT/physical data (such as carbon emissions, power line loading and crop density). Terbine collects sensor data from many sources; considers the provenance of those sources, and couples it with rich metadata and multiple indices to allow efficient searching by machine processes and humans. In addition to sensor data being supplied by large companies, Terbine includes publicly available data that is typically very difficult to locate even by adept Web searchers - and almost impossible for machines to locate and access. Terbine solves the unique problems that are starting to impact wide adoption of IoT technologies and implementations. For more information visit http://www.terbine.com