Science-based sleep company Level Sleep and Health Coach Institute (HCI) announced a new partnership through which HCI students, faculty, and alumni can acquire Level Sleep’s unique sleep system in support of their coaching curriculum and practices. The partnership also enables the HCI community to receive educational content on sleep and proper biomechanics that will empower its members to recommend Level Sleep products to their coaching clients.

“At HCI, we emphasize that a Health Coach is a master of habit change,” said Stacey Morgenstern, Co-Founder of HCI. “Sleep’s profound impact on health is becoming clearer every day. Level Sleep’s innovative products, together with healthy sleep habits learned from our coaches, enable HCI clients to sleep better and lead healthier, more productive lives.”

HCI has trained more than 10,000 clients from 30 countries over the past 10 years. Their Become a Health Coach six-month program trains students to become effective coaches and introduces them to an in-depth curriculum that covers a range of topics including nutrition, health, and wellness. “Level Sleep’s clinical research results and compelling customer reviews demonstrated to us that company is an industry leader and one we needed to partner with,” said Carey Peters, Co-Founder of HCI. “Our coaches now have a solution for improving sleep that they can confidently recommend to their clients.”

Level Sleep’s sleep system includes the TriSupport Mattress and Restore Pillow, which combine to provide lumbar support and optimal alignment of the neck, spine, and body. Designed by inventor, researcher, and best-selling sleep author Roger Sramek, the mattress features multi-patented technology and three unique zones of firmness for comfortable, supportive sleep, while the pillow correctly positions the neck and head for maximum airflow and comfort while sleeping. The company also offers its TriSupport technology as a mattress topper.

“As a company, we look for partners who share our passion for health and wellness,” said Abodeely. “In HCI we’ve found a partner that not only shares these value, its coaching network can bring solutions to thousands. We’re thrilled to join forces with HCI.”un

Level Sleep products are backed by a 110-Night Better Sleep Guarantee, and are available at http://www.levelsleep.com, via its extensive Partner Network, and at the company’s Experience Center located at 579 1st Street W in Sonoma, CA. To learn more about Health Coach Institute and its pioneering approach to Health Coaching, please visit healthcoachinstitute.com.

ABOUT LEVELSLEEP

Founded by Roger Sramek and JJ Abodeely, Level Sleep is a science-based sleep company that designs products to help people live more productive lives with less pain through better sleep. In 2016 the company began selling the TriSupport Mattress, a unique three-in-one sleep surface clinically proven to reduce pain and increase sleep quality, and the TriSupport Topper. The company has recently introduced a Luxe model latex mattress and two pillows in its Restore line. Level Sleep is based in Sonoma, California and is proud to manufacture its products in the USA from non-toxic materials. To shop the website or to learn more about healthy sleep habits, please visit http://www.levelsleep.com.

ABOUT HEALTH COACH INSTITUTE

Health Coach Institute, the first online learning platform which teaches individuals how to turn their passion for holistic living into a career. The co-founders, Stacey Morgenstern and Carey Peters, have collectively trained over 10,000 coaches in 30 countries for the past decade. Their comprehensive curriculum covers nutrition, health and wellness education, transformational coaching skills training, personal growth and proven business and marketing systems. More information is available at healthcoachinstitute.com.