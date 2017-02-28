Singota™ Solutions Adds World-Class Sterile Filling Technology

Singota Solutions announced it has completed installation of the pharmaceutical industry’s most advanced manufacturing technology for use in filling injectable drug products into vials, syringes, and cartridges.

The centerpiece of the technology addition is the Vanrx Pharmasystems SA25 robotic work-cell. CEO of Singota Solutions Alisa Wright expressed the importance of this development: “Singota is the first company in the U.S. and North America to have this world-class equipment. Being an early adopter of this new technology is not just exciting, but is an essential part of the company’s future growth and our ability to help our clients bring new drug products to market faster.”

Chris Procyshyn, CEO of Vanrx Pharmasystems LLC, commented, “The Vanrx system was created to manufacture the next generation of innovative therapeutics. Our equipment utilizes the latest advancements in robotics, gloveless isolator and machine vision technologies to automate the filling of injectable drugs into nested vials, syringes, and cartridges. We have been extremely pleased to work with Singota in this endeavor.”

Coupled with the installation of the SA25 unit, Singota has completed construction of several thousand square feet of clean rooms and supporting infrastructure. Singota’s Brent Lieffers, Senior Director of Operations, said, “We have reached the end of the construction and equipment installation phase of our expansion program and are now beginning validation activities. We expect to attain operational status in the 2nd quarter of this year.”

To support the expansion, the company has already added several new job positions with more growth opportunities expected in the near future.

Wright added, “We’d like to thank all of our friends, employees, suppliers, and contractors for their support. A special thanks goes to Strauser Construction Company of Bloomington, Indiana, for a tremendous job on our facility construction, meeting our project needs, and an aggressive timetable.”

About Singota Solutions

Singota Solutions is a service provider to the pharmaceutical, animal health, and medical device industries. Founded in 2006 as BioConvergence, the company is a woman-owned business operating in a 72,000 square-foot facility in Bloomington, Indiana. The company’s service lines include supply chain operations, drug formulation development, analytical methods development & testing activities, labeling & kitting operations, and aseptic manufacturing services later in 2017. For more information, visit https://singota.com.