Pinnacle Performance Company, a premier global communication skills training firm, added Training Provider of the Year and Innovation in Learning Services to its collection of World Human Resources Development (HRD) Congress Awards.

“Global leadership development and increasing employee engagement top the priority list for most global companies because good managers increase employee engagement, and improved employee engagement increases profits,” said David Lewis, co-founder and CEO of Pinnacle Performance Company. “The one skill related to managerial success is communication, according to a recent Association for Talent Development poll. That’s why Fortune 1000 companies are engaging communication skills training experts like Pinnacle to train their sales teams, emerging leaders, and C-level executives around the world how to captivate, influence and communicate better.”

Pinnacle Performance Company teaches business professionals how to deliver their messages credibly, confidently and concisely using Intention-based communication skills, the same time-tested performance techniques that have made actors’ conﬁdent, believable, and engaging for centuries. Pinnacle’s award-winning, three-step process, called the Pinnacle Method™, applies acting techniques to the business world, teaching participants to understand and master how to communicate with purpose, so they can influence at every level and business scenario.

Pinnacle received both awards for introducing its new Flexible Learning Journey in 2016: customized, experiential, blended learning for its communication skills, featuring on-site workshops, video learning modules, live and recorded webinars, and its proprietary Virtual Coach™.

“We introduced our new Flexible Learning Journey to meet the demands of today’s disparate workforces, their tight schedules, and finite development budgets,” added Lewis. “Now, Pinnacle Performance participants can develop their critical communication skills anytime, anywhere, and at their own pace to increase their satisfaction, encourage their skill retention, and immediately apply them to their real world situations.”

Pinnacle has won 15 World Human Resources Development Congress Awards over the last seven years, including:



2017: Training Provider of the Year, Innovation in Learning Services

2016: Training Provider of the Year, Best Service Provider in HR, Innovation in Learning Services for Training, and Best Use of Technology for Training

2015: Training Provider of the Year, Best Service Provider in HR, and Innovation in Learning Services for Training, Best Use of Technology for Training

2013: Best Training Provider

2012: Best Training Provider and Innovation in Learning

2011: Best Training Provider and Vendor Innovation in Learning

The 25th annual awards theme was “We Can.” The awards recognize human resources development professionals and trainers for their achievements. They also were designed to help improve the quality of training and development by sharing best practices and experiences, to continue improving how training and development meets business needs, and to establish direction and contribute to business or organizational success by improving employee performance.

The Human Resources Development Management Committee of the World HRD Congress organizes the awards. The award honors individuals, teams, and organizations from the corporate, education, public, and private sector that leverage learning and development to significantly advance workforce productivity and performance. The ceremony was held on February 15-17 in Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

About Pinnacle Performance Company

Pinnacle Performance Company provides individuals, from introverts to polished speakers, with the tools and techniques needed to become more influential communicators. By applying our innovative, three-step process, we show you how focusing on your message's objective and delivery will allow you to achieve specific audience reactions, captivate your audience and communicate like a true leader.

Pinnacle Performance Company’s exclusive master instructors have trained thousands of business professionals worldwide, including CEOs, senior executives, professional speakers, sales people, trainers, engineers, customer service representatives, and more. The company has trained in more than 40 countries for well-recognized blue-chip companies like Accenture, AstraZeneca, Apple, CapGemini, 3M, TripAdvisor, Oracle, Barclays, Underwriters Laboratories, KPMG, Emirates Airlines, Infosys, and more.